Loyola, Florence split hoops doubleheader

It was a tale of two halves for both boys and girls games, as the Loyola Rams boys beat the Florence Falcons 61-53, and the Florence girls beat the Loyola Breakers 66-57. 

Let's start with the boys. After upsetting Loyola in Missoula back in December, the Falcons came out strong from the gate, eventually getting a 12-2 lead. But Loyola slowly worked their way back into the ballgame, and by halftime only trailed by two. In the second half, the Falcons became ice cold, only hitting four field goals the entire half. The Rams turned up the pressure, and it carried them to the victory. Loyola moves to the top of the District 8-B standings, overtaking Florence in the process.

For the ladies, it was also a tale of two halves. The Breakers, winners of five straight games coming into tonight, held a lead for the entire first half. Clutch shooting by Tessa Burke and five offensive rebounds for Kenna Guenther allowed Loyola to be up by five at halftime. But in the second half, Danielle Zahn and Riley Mangun took over the game for the Falcons. Mangun finished with 18 points, Zahn finished with 16, and Makenna Liles chipped in with 16. 

