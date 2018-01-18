U.S. House passes bill to fund government, Montana's congression - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

U.S. House passes bill to fund government, Montana's congressional delegates react

WASHINGTON, D.C. -

The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday passed a resolution to fund the government for the next 30-days.

The 230-197 vote came down just before 6 p.m. MST.

Congressman Greg Gianforte (R-MT) voted in favor of it, saying he now encourages the U.S. Senate to keep the government open.

"I didn't come to Washington to shut down the government," said Rep. Greg Gianforte in a statement to ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall. "And today I voted to keep it open, as well as to reauthorize the Children's Health Insurance Program which serves 24,000 Montana kids."

But that path is unclear.

One issue that Republicans and Democrats have been at odds over DACA, which is the program that protects those who entered the U.S. undocumented as minors.

The short-term spending bill does not include a DACA fix, but it does include a six-year extension of the Children's Health Insurance Program or CHIP.

Senator Steve Daines (D-MT)

In an interview with Angela from Washington, D.C., he said, in part, "There are 24,000 Montana children that depend on that. That DACA issue is very important for our nation to get that involved. But let's put that into prospective. There are less than 100 DACA recipients in Montana, versus 24,000 children that depend on the CHIP program. The right thing to do for Montana is vote for this bill, allow it to continue to fund the government, while they work out the final negotiations in some sort of DACA and military spending compromise."

Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) says that he wants a long-term solution.

"These continuing resolutions don't solve problems, and they don't save taxpayers any money. It is time to say, 'enough is enough.' And that's what I've said," said Sen. Tester, in part. He added, "Give us a long-term budget deal that works for the American people, that meets the needs of our American people, and our military, and our national security and our domestic programs, and I'll vote for it."

The Senate is expected to vote tomorrow to end debate on the funding bill, which will take 60 votes to do. If the Senate meets the 60-vote threshold, a final vote on passage of the funding bill would follow.

