Arlee community reacts to fatal shooting

ARLEE- Neighbors say they're not surprised that a shooting took place at the home on Sanders Street where Leonard Peak Jr., 49, died on Jan. 17.

Investigation is still ongoing in the case, but Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says the shooter has been released and no charges filed. Investigators say they believe Peak was shot in self-defense around 3:30 in the afternoon. Though the shooting took place a block away from a school, Bell says the neighborhood is not at risk at this time.

Peak's sister-in-law also spoke with ABC FOX Montana, but declined to go on camera. She said she wants "justice" for his death.

Neighbors say they're concerned about crime in the area.

"I do have two kids and it's scary for me to let them go play," says Lacy Sias.

Sias, a lifelong Arlee resident, moved into the neighborhood a year ago, and was familiar with the victim, Peak.

She says there's a lot of suspicious activity in the area, especially at night, and she wasn't surprised by what happened.

"I do feel uneasy," she says. "It happened as my boys were getting off the bus yesterday and I immediately said, 'Go inside, go inside,' and all night I couldn't sleep."

That's the sentiment of another neighbor who's lived in the area for more than a decade. Roy Mills says he sees often sees police knocking on the door of the house where the shooting took place.

When asked if he feels crime is increasing, Mills says yes. "And I feel like it is more of the drug-related crimes that are on the rise," he says. "I am wishing we could do more about it."

Neighbors formed a neighborhood watch to look out for one another, but they say it's tiring to be a watchdog, especially over people you've known for years.