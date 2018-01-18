Helena brewery becomes first to accept bitcoin

HELENA- Lewis and Clark Brewing Company is the first brewery in the state and possibly the country to accept bitcoin as payment.

In a release for the Bitcoin Bitter English-style ale, the brewery announced plans to accept the digital currency as payment. According to the Facebook event, the price of a growler of Bitcoin Bitter will be based on the current value of a bitcoin:

"We will also be having some fun for a limited time by varying the price of growler fills on our new Bitcoin Bitter with the current market price of Bitcoin. You could pay as little as $2.50 for a growler fill or as much as $10 depending on the current price of Bitcoin at the time of your fill!"

The Bitcoin Bitter release is slated for Jan. 19 at Lewis and Clark Brewery in Helena.

This YouTube video explains how bitcoin works: