Coroner finds Billings cops used justifiable homicide - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Coroner finds Billings cops used justifiable homicide

Posted: Updated:

BILLINGS- A coroner's inquest this week found all four Billings Police Department officers not guilty following a fatal shooting on May 12, 2017.

Police were dispatched to Highway 3 along the Rims near the airport on May 12, following a 9-1-1 call from a woman who said her boyfriend, Ryan Lowell, was on the Rims and was suicidal. Police tried for an extended period of time to get Lowell to drop his weapon, but Lowell fired at officers instead. The four officers on the scene all fired their weapons in response.

The four Billings officers in this shooting were Philip Tanis, Michael Freeman, Sgt. Clyde Reid and Steve Swanson. Reid and Swanson were both two-decade veterans with the force. 

At the coroner's inquest, nine witnesses were called to the stand, including the four officers, the police chief, and a forensic pathologist.  

Forensic pathologist Dr. Robert Kurdistan said Lowell's blood alcohol measured four times the legal limit, and said an alcohol blood content that high impairs judgment and can result in erratic behavior.

The jury deliberated for half an hour before finding the officers not guilty.

The police department also requires psychiatric evaluations to ensure police officers are competent to return to work.

Chief Rich St. John said this situation was handled professionally and said no policies were violated in this case.

He said while officer involved shootings are never easy, the police department is mindful of the aftermath of what happens to the officers, the victim, and the victim's family, reassuring officers only use deadly force when they feel they have no other option.

  Identity released of man killed in Arlee shooting

    Identity released of man killed in Arlee shooting

    Thursday, January 18 2018 1:07 PM EST2018-01-18 18:07:47 GMT

    ARLEE- No charges are filed in the shooting that led to the death of an Arlee man on Wednesday. 

  Arlee community reacts to fatal shooting

    Arlee community reacts to fatal shooting

    Thursday, January 18 2018 7:59 PM EST2018-01-19 00:59:30 GMT

    Neighbors say they're not surprised that a shooting took place at the home on Sanders Street where Leonard Peak Jr., 49, died on Jan. 17. 

  Former Montana house leader sentenced to 18 years for federal drug charges

    Former Montana house leader sentenced to 18 years for federal drug charges

    Thursday, January 18 2018 5:58 PM EST2018-01-18 22:58:26 GMT
    Thursday, January 18 2018 7:37 PM EST2018-01-19 00:37:22 GMT

    The former majority of the Montana State House faced sentencing today after being indicted on federal drug charges. 

  Man with past ties to the KKK runs for Montana office

    Man with past ties to the KKK runs for Montana office

    Thursday, January 18 2018 1:40 PM EST2018-01-18 18:40:35 GMT
    Thursday, January 18 2018 4:51 PM EST2018-01-18 21:51:15 GMT

    Jon Abarr has been disavowed by the Montana Democrat Party because of his ties to the KKK.

  'I Think Clay Lost Control' Juror #3 Speaks Out About The Clay Starbuck Trial

    'I Think Clay Lost Control' Juror #3 Speaks Out About The Clay Starbuck Trial

    KHQ's Dylan Wohlenhaus spoke exclusively to juror #3 in the Clay Starbuck trial on Friday afternoon. The female juror was one of the 7 women & 5 men of the jury. She asked not to be identified.
  Armed man taken into custody in Flathead County

    Armed man taken into custody in Flathead County

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 8:03 AM EST2018-01-16 13:03:34 GMT

    The Flathead County Sheriff's Office has issued an alert for people living in the Somers/Lakeside area.  Flathead County dispatchers reported around 8 p.m. on Monday that authorities are looking for a man with a gun.  They're asking residents to stay inside, lock their doors.  They're asking anyone who sees anything suspicious to report it.  Stay tuned to ABC FOX Montana for the latest information on this developing story.

  MSU closes fraternity chapter after alcohol poisoning allegations

    MSU closes fraternity chapter after alcohol poisoning allegations

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 6:41 PM EST2018-01-16 23:41:53 GMT

    The "Montana Alpha" chapter, as it's known, was suspended in November 2017 after a house party where police responded to a noise complaint to find several intoxicated students, including one woman who was taken to the hospital with alcohol poisoning.

  Why is Montana state revenue lower than expected?

    Why is Montana state revenue lower than expected?

    Thursday, January 18 2018 11:21 AM EST2018-01-18 16:21:18 GMT

    After the state of Montana struggled with a surprising $227 million budget deficit in 2017, many are wondering why the state's revenue is so weak at a time when the economy is growing.  An economist says it's largely due to Montana's reliance on income tax. 

