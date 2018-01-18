Coroner finds Billings cops used justifiable homicide

BILLINGS- A coroner's inquest this week found all four Billings Police Department officers not guilty following a fatal shooting on May 12, 2017.

Police were dispatched to Highway 3 along the Rims near the airport on May 12, following a 9-1-1 call from a woman who said her boyfriend, Ryan Lowell, was on the Rims and was suicidal. Police tried for an extended period of time to get Lowell to drop his weapon, but Lowell fired at officers instead. The four officers on the scene all fired their weapons in response.

The four Billings officers in this shooting were Philip Tanis, Michael Freeman, Sgt. Clyde Reid and Steve Swanson. Reid and Swanson were both two-decade veterans with the force.

At the coroner's inquest, nine witnesses were called to the stand, including the four officers, the police chief, and a forensic pathologist.

Forensic pathologist Dr. Robert Kurdistan said Lowell's blood alcohol measured four times the legal limit, and said an alcohol blood content that high impairs judgment and can result in erratic behavior.

The jury deliberated for half an hour before finding the officers not guilty.

The police department also requires psychiatric evaluations to ensure police officers are competent to return to work.

Chief Rich St. John said this situation was handled professionally and said no policies were violated in this case.

He said while officer involved shootings are never easy, the police department is mindful of the aftermath of what happens to the officers, the victim, and the victim's family, reassuring officers only use deadly force when they feel they have no other option.