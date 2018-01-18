Former Montana house leader sentenced to 18 years for federal drug charges

The former majority leader of the Montana State House faced sentencing today after being indicted on federal drug charges. Michael David Lange was sentenced to 18 years in the custody of federal bureau of prisons.

Lange is not eligible for probation.

In the original indictment, Lange is charged with conspiring with intent to possess and distribute 500 or more grams of a substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.

The charges relate to an investigation conducted between April and October 2016. Detective Michael Robinson was called to testify in court.

In Robinson's testimony, he identified 15 people in Lange's distribution network.

These people were identified through text messages and Robinson said Lange was compliant to work with detectives, giving them dates and locations.

Lange provided a heartfelt apology in court, claiming he was directed by misguided friendships and stated he had no ill will towards anyone.