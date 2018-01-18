Missoula Airport announces record-breaking year

MISSOULA- Travel through the Missoula International Airport continues to increase, according to the latest numbers from airport management.

Passenger numbers have increased 68 percent since 2000, including a 2 percent increase in 2017. More than 770,000 people flew through MSO.

The airport also recently announced expanded direct flights during the summer travel season, including new service from American Airlines direct to Chicago and Dallas in June.

“The continued growth of passengers into and out of the Missoula International Airport is a reflection of the positive economic health and growth of tourism in the Greater Missoula area,” said airport director Cris Jensen.

