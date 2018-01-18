Man with past ties to the KKK runs for Montana office - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Man with past ties to the KKK runs for Montana office

John Abarr is a Republican turned Democrat, but has been disavowed by the party due to his ties to the KKK.

"I still consider myself proud to be white, but that's more on a personal level than trying to advocate that to everybody,"said Abarr. He's filed to run as for Montana House District 21.

This race isn't just making waves here. It's gaining nationwide attention after Abarr was found to have ties to a white supremacist group.

Wednesday, he spoke with local media for the first time.

Abarr claims he hasn't been a white supremacist for 20 years. He said he only got involved with the group to please his father. He admits he believed the ideology for a time but says he's since changed those beliefs.

"I just know too many black people that are smart," Abarr said. "I don't have a problem with any race."

He said he's proud to be a white man in America, and claimed there's a difference between white pride and white supremacy. 

"White pride is just believing that your heritage is important to you, white supremacist is you think your race and your culture is superior to everyone else."

However, on his website a portion of his platform is dedicated to pride and dignity for whites.

Abarr changed his party affiliation and is now running as a democrat.

But he also works as a political consultant for the American Freedom Party, a group that promotes white nationalism.

Despite all the challenges of running as Democrat, Abarr said he chose to file as a major party candidate because it's easier than filing as an Independent.

"I'm too lazy to go get a couple hundred signatures," said Abarr.

The communications director for the Montana Democrat Party, Roy Loewenstein, told the Great Falls Tribune that the party wants nothing to do with Abarr:

“John Abarr is a failed former-Republican House candidate with a revolting history of promoting white supremacy. His views have no place in Montana, and we condemn him and his campaign without exception,” he said.

