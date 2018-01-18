Butte woman hospitalized after shooting

BUTTE- A 31-year-old woman is hospitalized after several shots were fired at the car she was sitting in.

Sheriff Ed Lester says at 3:15 AM on Jan. 18, multiple gunshots were shot at a vehicle in the parking lot north of the skatepark, near Second Street and Shields Avenue. The victim and two other people were inside the vehicle at the time.

The woman is being treated at St. James for a gunshot wound to the back. Lester says her condition is unknown.

Butte police are still investigating and ask anyone with information to call 406-497-1120.