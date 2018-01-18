Identity released of man killed in Arlee shooting

ARLEE- No charges are filed in the shooting that led to the death of an Arlee man on Wednesday.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office says that around 3:30 PM, sheriff's deputies, tribal police and emergency medical services responded to a report of a shooting on Sanders Street, a few blocks away from Highway 93. Leonard L. Peak Jr., 49, of Arlee, died as result of a gunshot wound.

Police took the shooter into custody, questioned and released him. Other witnesses have also been interviewed.

Sheriff Don Bell says investigation is ongoing, and there is no threat to the community or neighborhood related to this incident.

Bell has also told ABCFOX Montana that the case is being treated as possible self-defense.

The sheriff's press release is below:

"On January 17, 2018, at 1535 hours, a shooting was reported in Arlee on Sanders Street. Sheriff's deputies, Tribal Police, and EMS responded. Upon arrival, it was determined that 49 year old, Leonard L. Peak Jr., of Arlee, had died as a result of a gunshot wound. The person who fired the fatal shot was taken into custody but was released after questioning and no charges have been filed at this time.

Other witnesses have been interviewed and further investigation is ongoing. There is no threat to the community or neighborhood related to this incident and no other details will be released at this time. The decedent was transported to the Montana State Crime Lab for autopsy.

Don Bell

Sheriff"