40-year-old Montana man sent to MSH after Capitol threat

HELENA- A 40-year-old Montana man is receiving in-patient mental health treatment after he allegedly threatened to "shoot up the Capitol."

Helena police say they heard a tip on Mon., Jan. 16 about a Gallatin County man who'd been making violent threats. On Wed., Jan. 17, officers determined that the man had left the Belgrade area and was traveling to Helena to allegedly carry out his plans.

Helena and Bozeman police collaborated with the Montana Highway Patrol and stopped the man, who was driving westbound on Highway 12 East around noon.

Police took the man into custody and transported him to St. Peter's Hospital for a mental health evaluation. Prosecutors from Gallatin and Lewis and Clark Counties determined that the man should be transported to Montana State Hospital at Warm Springs. He was released to the custody of the hospital on Jan. 17, according to the Helena police blotter.