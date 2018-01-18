UPDATE: Arlee shooter released from custody - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

UPDATE: Arlee shooter released from custody

Posted: Updated:

ARLEE- A man involved in a Jan. 17 fatal shooting on Sanders Street in Arlee has been released from custody.

According to the Lake County Sheriff's Department, they're treating the shooting as a case of self defense.

More details are slated to be released today.

Previously:

One person is dead after a fatal shooting reported on Sanders Street in the small community of Arlee.

Lake County Undersheriff Ben Woods said the incident was reported around 4 PM, and a suspect is in custody.

UPDATE: Sheriff Bell says the Arlee school was not locked down, because authorities were able to quickly respond and secure the scene. Two witnesses are also being interviewed. Authorities are awaiting the arrival of the deputy coroner to pronounce the victim and clear the scene.

Woods said that's all the information authorities are currently able to release. We'll keep you updated on this story as it develops.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Identity released of man killed in Arlee shooting

    Identity released of man killed in Arlee shooting

    Thursday, January 18 2018 1:07 PM EST2018-01-18 18:07:47 GMT

    ARLEE- No charges are filed in the shooting that led to the death of an Arlee man on Wednesday. 

    ARLEE- No charges are filed in the shooting that led to the death of an Arlee man on Wednesday. 

  • UPDATE: Arlee shooter released from custody

    UPDATE: Arlee shooter released from custody

    Thursday, January 18 2018 12:26 PM EST2018-01-18 17:26:56 GMT

    A man involved in a Jan. 17 fatal shooting on Sanders Street in Arlee has been released from custody. According to the Lake County Sheriff's Department, they're treating the shooting as a case of self defense.

    A man involved in a Jan. 17 fatal shooting on Sanders Street in Arlee has been released from custody. According to the Lake County Sheriff's Department, they're treating the shooting as a case of self defense.

  • Bill Pullman to premiere new movie in Bozeman

    Bill Pullman to premiere new movie in Bozeman

    Wednesday, January 17 2018 12:44 PM EST2018-01-17 17:44:23 GMT

    Next Thursday, Bill Pullman and director Jared Moshe will be in town to debut their new movie, “The Ballad of Lefty Brown” at the Emerson Crawford Theater.

    Next Thursday, Bill Pullman and director Jared Moshe will be in town to debut their new movie, “The Ballad of Lefty Brown” at the Emerson Crawford Theater.

  • Why is Montana state revenue lower than expected?

    Why is Montana state revenue lower than expected?

    Thursday, January 18 2018 11:21 AM EST2018-01-18 16:21:18 GMT

    After the state of Montana struggled with a surprising $227 million budget deficit in 2017, many are wondering why the state's revenue is so weak at a time when the economy is growing.  An economist says it's largely due to Montana's reliance on income tax. 

    After the state of Montana struggled with a surprising $227 million budget deficit in 2017, many are wondering why the state's revenue is so weak at a time when the economy is growing.  An economist says it's largely due to Montana's reliance on income tax. 

  • Parents of 13 children charged with years of torture, abuse

    Parents of 13 children charged with years of torture, abuse

    Thursday, January 18 2018 2:44 AM EST2018-01-18 07:44:08 GMT
    Thursday, January 18 2018 3:58 PM EST2018-01-18 20:58:19 GMT
    The grandparents of 13 starved and tortured children say their son's family looked happy and healthy when they last visited California six years ago.
    The grandparents of 13 starved and tortured children say their son's family looked happy and healthy when they last visited California six years ago.

  • Suspect arrested after fatal shooting in Arlee

    Suspect arrested after fatal shooting in Arlee

    Wednesday, January 17 2018 8:12 PM EST2018-01-18 01:12:25 GMT

    ARLEE- One person is dead after a fatal shooting reported on Sanders Street in the small community of Arlee. Lake County Undersheriff Ben Woods said the incident was reported around 4 PM, and a suspect is in custody. Woods said that's all the information authorities are currently able to release. We'll keep you updated on this story as it develops.

    ARLEE- One person is dead after a fatal shooting reported on Sanders Street in the small community of Arlee. Lake County Undersheriff Ben Woods said the incident was reported around 4 PM, and a suspect is in custody. Woods said that's all the information authorities are currently able to release. We'll keep you updated on this story as it develops.

  • Fourth victim comes forward in sexual assault/incest case

    Fourth victim comes forward in sexual assault/incest case

    Wednesday, January 17 2018 2:59 PM EST2018-01-17 19:59:02 GMT
    Wednesday, January 17 2018 2:59 PM EST2018-01-17 19:59:02 GMT

    Incest and sexual assault are the charges one man is facing after he was allegedly found fondling two children. 

    Incest and sexual assault are the charges one man is facing after he was allegedly found fondling two children. 

  • Neighbor: Woman was screaming for help before police arrived

    Neighbor: Woman was screaming for help before police arrived

    Wednesday, January 17 2018 7:34 PM EST2018-01-18 00:34:26 GMT
    Wednesday, January 17 2018 7:34 PM EST2018-01-18 00:34:26 GMT

    One man is accused of assaulting a woman as she screamed for help. 

    One man is accused of assaulting a woman as she screamed for help. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.