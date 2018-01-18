UPDATE: Arlee shooter released from custody

ARLEE- A man involved in a Jan. 17 fatal shooting on Sanders Street in Arlee has been released from custody.

According to the Lake County Sheriff's Department, they're treating the shooting as a case of self defense.

More details are slated to be released today.

Previously:

One person is dead after a fatal shooting reported on Sanders Street in the small community of Arlee.

Lake County Undersheriff Ben Woods said the incident was reported around 4 PM, and a suspect is in custody.

UPDATE: Sheriff Bell says the Arlee school was not locked down, because authorities were able to quickly respond and secure the scene. Two witnesses are also being interviewed. Authorities are awaiting the arrival of the deputy coroner to pronounce the victim and clear the scene.

Woods said that's all the information authorities are currently able to release. We'll keep you updated on this story as it develops.