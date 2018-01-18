70 years of skiing; a push to preserve Whitefish Mountain Resort's ski heritage

According to a post on the Missoula Avalanche Facebook page, an avalanche warning is in effect for the West Central Montana backcountry and the current avalanche danger is HIGH.
Jon Abarr has been disavowed by the Montana Democrat Party because of his ties to the KKK.
Jon Abarr is a Republican turned Democrat, but is not garnering any love from his new party because of his former ties to the KKK
MISSOULA- Country star Keith Urban plays the Adams Center this fall.
ARLEE- No charges are filed in the shooting that led to the death of an Arlee man on Wednesday.
A 31-year-old woman is hospitalized after several shots were fired at the car she was sitting in.
A man involved in a Jan. 17 fatal shooting on Sanders Street in Arlee has been released from custody. According to the Lake County Sheriff's Department, they're treating the shooting as a case of self defense.
Next Thursday, Bill Pullman and director Jared Moshe will be in town to debut their new movie, “The Ballad of Lefty Brown” at the Emerson Crawford Theater.
After the state of Montana struggled with a surprising $227 million budget deficit in 2017, many are wondering why the state's revenue is so weak at a time when the economy is growing. An economist says it's largely due to Montana's reliance on income tax.
ARLEE- One person is dead after a fatal shooting reported on Sanders Street in the small community of Arlee. Lake County Undersheriff Ben Woods said the incident was reported around 4 PM, and a suspect is in custody. Woods said that's all the information authorities are currently able to release. We'll keep you updated on this story as it develops.
Incest and sexual assault are the charges one man is facing after he was allegedly found fondling two children.
One man is accused of assaulting a woman as she screamed for help.
