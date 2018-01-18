70 years of skiing; a push to preserve Whitefish Mountain Resort's ski heritage

WHITEFISH- This year is a landmark one for Whitefish Mountain Resort as it celebrates 70 years after opening in 1947.

Part of the celebration is Hellroaring Ski Heritage Days with a variety of events planned all week to commemorate the history of the ski area.

"You could ski all day and not ski the runs out," said Clifford Persons, who came to Whitefish in the early 1960's.

On a snowy day at the Base Lodge, he reminisced about the 'old days' with good friends.

As you can probably imagine, he says the mountain looked much different decades ago than it does today. He remembers the trees were burned off the front face of the mountain because of a forest fire decades ago. He also remembers the lift lines were much longer than they are today.

"In those old days you were lucky to get eight runs in a day. In the late 1960's lift lines were 45 minutes," said Persons.

In '61, with only the skis on his back, Persons hitchhiked from Sun Valley, Idaho, looking for work.

"(He) said you better get up to Big Mountain, there is a job left on the patrol."

"So I beat it up here in my Oldsmobile..." he laughs.

So long story, short, Persons says he ended up in Whitefish and never looked back.

"I have been here ever since....I will spend the rest of my days here," he said.

You can still find Persons up on Whitefish Mountain Resort skiing several times a week with good friends.

And with 70 years for Whitefish Mountain Resort, there is now a push to keep those memories alive.

Tim Hinderman, of Whitefish, is the man behind the Flathead Ski Heritage Center. You can find the museum in the log cabin in front of the Stumptown Ice Den on Wisconsin Avenue in Whitefish.

Hinderman is a descendent of one of the many founding fathers of Big Mountain. His father was Karl Hinderman, who operated the ski shop on Big Mountain decades ago.

"Instead of going to preschool I went to ski school," said Hinderman.

The Flathead Ski Heritage Center is a labor of love for Hinderman, but also a family history album.

"Mully Muldown was unofficially dubbed the father of Whitefish skiing," says Hinderman. "My dad and grandfather were involved in the initial."

He started skiing when he was just two years old.

"I was allowed to use the rope tow but only to the second tower not to the top," remembers Hinderman. "I was too little."

But that didn't stop him from honing his ski skills at an early age.

"...Then you know look back and make sure no one was looking and then go to the third tower," laughs Hinderman.

Just like Persons, Hinderman also remembers seeing the changes through the years first hand. He says the hill started with just one ski cabin, then two.

"Things change overtime," he said. "When I got here it was just the chalet and the lodge two buildings."

All of his memories are accompanied with pictures that can be seen at the ski museum, which is not yet complete. But, Hinderman hopes that by summer the Heritage Center can be open several times a week and staffed.

He says, now more than ever is the time to preserve memories.

"I think we are at a critical time when there are not a lot of people left in that generation from the original 30's and 40's pioneers, Mike Muldown and myself and there are several of us," he said.

"I think its important to document what we know...let's record the language before we forget how to speak it."

Hellroaring Ski Heritage Week finishes off this week, with the Hall of Fame ceremony at the ski museum at 6 p.m.

Then Saturday is the Retro Ski Day event at Whitefish Mountain Resort where visitors are invited to wear their vintage ski wear. Registration starts at 9:00 a.m. at Ed and Mully's.

