MT Secretary of State criticizes media through public email blast

BILLINGS- Across Montana, there's new discussion over how state resources are being used to communicate.

This after Montana Secretary of State Corey Stapleton sent an email to thousands of residents. The focus of the message is criticizing mainstream media.

Stapleton sent it to 130,000 business owners and subscribers.

The email was through an e-blast system using state funds, with the subject line "Be careful what gets your attention".

Stapleton's email alleges the media "has diminished profitability. He says the email and its message fit into that mission under the category of promoting democracy.

(Full email below)

Be Careful What Gets Your Attention

by Secretary of State Corey Stapleton

Be careful what gets your attention



Just when I thought the mainstream media was becoming less relevant in America, I realized they have an increasingly important role to play. But not in the way you think.

All sectors of the economy are capable of being disrupted. Communications and media are no exception. With the maturation of the internet, the advent of social media, competition on the television, we are living in a disrupted world of media.

Is there a difference anymore, between outrage and faux outrage? I don’t know. We have amazing displays of each, everywhere you look on your preferred screen. Twenty four hours a day you can be offended. Or not. Pick up a newspaper and while you drink your coffee, read about which personal confrontation is highlighted today.

There is one huge problem with mainstream media in America. It has diminished profitability, and as a result has increasingly begun chasing the tabloid headlines and venomous tweets of personal destruction, in an effort to survive financially. Instead of focusing on the policies and impact of leadership decisions across the political spectrum, mainstream media has become obsessed with the sideshows of personality and politically incorrect language of today. Media has become language cops instead of investigative reporters.



The danger is this: who’s watching the big picture?

If our media is so consumed with exercising its muscle gained by increased modern surveillance of people, where virtually everything becomes public knowledge, and chooses to focus on all the personal follies of people instead of issues—who is going to have the discipline to cover our deeply important public policies, and convey the importance of those ideas to the populace?

Mainstream media has the responsibility of being disciplined in what gets its attention. We need unbiased coverage of policy proposals, not partisan angles or personal attacks. There needs to be a difference in content between educated journalists and the angry anonymous words found throughout the internet. We’re not seeing it.

Let’s get back to basics. Let’s tolerate historical context. Let’s be smarter about what gets our attention.



Corey Stapleton

Montana Secretary of State

The Mission of the Office of the Secretary of State is to help commerce thrive, promote democracy, and record history for future generations.



