Cats add Bob Cole as passing game coordinator

Courtesy of Montana State Sports Information:

Veteran assistant coach Bob Cole, with deep roots in the Big Sky Conference and Rocky Mountain west, has joined the Montana State football staff, Jeff Choate announced Wednesday.

Cole’s addition as MSU’s pass game coordinator helps Choate align his staff after running backs coach Michael Pitre’s departure for Oregon State. He and Choate previously worked together on Mick Dennehy’s staff at Utah State. Additionally, receivers coach Matt Miller takes on recruiting coordinator responsibilities previously held by Pitre, and offensive coordinator Brian Armstrong adds running backs to his duties, which also include coaching tight ends.

“Bob has a great track record for success,” Choate said, “and I think he brings experience to our offense that will really benefit the young men on that side of the ball and our coaches. I’ve worked with Bob and known him for many years, and he’ll bring a strong voice and creativity as we continue to grow offensively and particularly in the pass game.”

A coordinator for seven Division I programs previously, including Portland State and Montana in the Big Sky, Cole was most recently an analyst at Northwestern in 2016. He served as offensive coordinator at Northern Illinois from 2013-16, which included the Huskies’ Orange Bowl season. He also coached receivers (2011) and quarterbacks, including 2013 Heisman Trophy finalist Jordan Lynch.

Cole’s coaching career began in the California prep ranks (1983-88) before he became offensive coordinator and running backs coach at Sonoma State (1988-93). He was offensive coordinator at Portland State (1993-98) and Montana (1999-2000) before following Dennehy to Utah State (2000-04). The next season he moved to Florida A&M (2005-07) as offensive coordinator before accepting the same position at Wyoming in 2008. In 2009-10 he worked as Western Kentucky’s quarterbacks coach before joining the Northern Illinois staff.