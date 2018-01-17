Cats add Bob Cole as passing game coordinator

Providence Men's and Women's Teams Sweep the Lights in Wednesday Hoops Showdown
UP eSports Team Set to Begin Play this Fall
Veteran assistant coach Bob Cole, with deep roots in the Big Sky Conference and Rocky Mountain west, has joined the Montana State football staff, Jeff Choate announced Wednesday.
The University of Providence announced on Tuesday it will add eSports to its athletic programs later this year.
According to a post on the Missoula Avalanche Facebook page, an avalanche warning is in effect for the West Central Montana backcountry and the current avalanche danger is HIGH.
Veteran assistant coach Bob Cole, with deep roots in the Big Sky Conference and Rocky Mountain west, has joined the Montana State football staff, Jeff Choate announced Wednesday.
The Belgrade Panthers are heading to the AA ranks.
ARLEE- One person is dead after a fatal shooting reported on Sanders Street in the small community of Arlee. Lake County Undersheriff Ben Woods said the incident was reported around 4 PM, and a suspect is in custody. Woods said that's all the information authorities are currently able to release. We'll keep you updated on this story as it develops.
One man is accused of assaulting a woman as she screamed for help.
The Cougs snapped a five-game skid against the Huskies with the win while snapping a three-game losing streak in Pac-12 play.
Veteran assistant coach Bob Cole, with deep roots in the Big Sky Conference and Rocky Mountain west, has joined the Montana State football staff, Jeff Choate announced Wednesday.
Dascalo is the 15th Eagle to be selected to play in an all-star game in the past 15 seasons (2003-17), including seven previous participants in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.
Check out this week's top plays!
Brian Pete’s college basketball career didn’t begin with a host of recruitment letters or scholarship offers, it began with a brief conversation over postgame pizza. In just a few days, Pete went from washing jerseys to wearing one. Now, a team that became famous two decades ago for dancing in Cinderella’s slipper is now celebrating a different kind of rags to riches tale.
Gonzaga had four players finish the game with double figures, led by Johnathan Williams with 17 points (Perkins 16 pts, Melson 14 pts, Hachimura 10 pts).
Kaitlin Jamieson's 21 points and 14 rebounds led the George Fox Bruins past the Whitworth Pirates 86-78 on Saturday evening.
Robert Franks set a new Washington State single-game record after he made ten 3-pointers and helped the Cougars to a 78-53 win over Cal on Saturday.
Jessie Loera led the Zags with a career-high 15 points on six-of-eight shooting, and added a career-high nine assists to lead GU as well..
Incest and sexual assault are the charges one man is facing after he was allegedly found fondling two children.
PULLMAN, Wash. - Pullman Police say at around 4:30 pm, officers responded to the Aspen Village Apartments to check on the welfare of Washington State University football player Tyler Hilinski after he did not show up for practice earlier in the day. Officers arrived and found 21-year-old Hilinski deceased in the apartment with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
Next Thursday, Bill Pullman and director Jared Moshe will be in town to debut their new movie, “The Ballad of Lefty Brown” at the Emerson Crawford Theater.
After the state of Montana struggled with a surprising $227 million budget deficit in 2017, many are wondering why the state's revenue is so weak at a time when the economy is growing. An economist says it's largely due to Montana's reliance on income tax. Patrick Barkey, director of UM's Bureau of Business and Economic Research, says the state's tax system mostly relies on income tax. Montana's wage and salary workers are doing well, but it seems that business owners and agri...
SPOKANE, Wash. - So you call yourself a die hard WSU Cougar fan, do you? Oh, you don't? Well that's OK, you can still take this quiz. Test your knowledge on the famous faces who went to WSU and share the knowledge with your friends as you watch the Cougars take on the Miami Hurricanes this Saturday in the Sun Bowl!
