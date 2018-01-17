Belgrade preparing for move to Class AA

The Belgrade Panthers are heading to the AA ranks. The school laid the groundwork to make the move starting in the fall of 2019, which Belgrade Activities Director Rick Phillips said is in large part due to the city's rapid growth.

"It's all based on numbers," said Phillips. "It's all about everything that's coming in here, and we are the fastest growing county in the state, maybe even one of the ones in the nation. We know we've heard things like that. But, it's a beautiful place to live. Why wouldn't you want to come to Belgrade and be a part of this?"

One thing that comes with the jump will be an increased level of competition. Phillips said the Panthers recognize the challenge in front of them and started gearing up this fall.

"We have to take things a little more seriously and get a little more prepared, because we're going to be facing just a little bit larger numbers and they're going to have more to choose from. So, yeah there's challenges," he said. "But it's an exciting challenge."

The Panthers will join the eastern conference, which includes Bozeman High School, and Phillips said he is excited about the potential rivalry that will develop in the Gallatin Valley once the second Bozeman high school opens up in 2020.

"It'll be a nice rivalry, having three AA schools right here in the valley," said Phillips. "It will make for some very interesting competition moving forward."

Put together the jump to AA and the completion of renovations at the school, which includes a new gym and wrestling room, and Phillips believes 2019 should be a great year for Belgrade High School.

"With all that, I'll have a new office, I'll have a new classification. It's like I'm going in to a new job, so things are going to be pretty good," said Phillips. "Two years, things will be, we'll be pretty excited for bringing on the AA."