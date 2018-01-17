Belgrade preparing for move to Class AA

The Belgrade Panthers are heading to the AA ranks.
It was started over 40 years ago by legendary Hellgate and Big Sky wrestling coach Laney Bryant. And now in it’s 41st year, the Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic continues to bring the best teams from all across the Inland Northwest.
When your mascot nickname is the Wolfpack, you better play a hounding style of defense. And for the Glacier girls basketball team, they embrace that pack mentality. Their defensive effort so far this season have led them to four huge wins early on. They beat the Bozeman Hawks and the defending Class A champ Columbia Falls in the course of five days in December. Led by Kalli Gulick, Anna Schrade, and Ellie Stevens, this veteran team is ready to make it back to back state tou...
On a Tuesday afternoon at Whitefish middle school, Travis Catina is helping teach new wrestlers some moves.
Incest and sexual assault are the charges one man is facing after he was allegedly found fondling two children.
PULLMAN, Wash. - Pullman Police say at around 4:30 pm, officers responded to the Aspen Village Apartments to check on the welfare of Washington State University football player Tyler Hilinski after he did not show up for practice earlier in the day. Officers arrived and found 21-year-old Hilinski deceased in the apartment with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
Next Thursday, Bill Pullman and director Jared Moshe will be in town to debut their new movie, “The Ballad of Lefty Brown” at the Emerson Crawford Theater.
After the state of Montana struggled with a surprising $227 million budget deficit in 2017, many are wondering why the state's revenue is so weak at a time when the economy is growing. An economist says it's largely due to Montana's reliance on income tax. Patrick Barkey, director of UM's Bureau of Business and Economic Research, says the state's tax system mostly relies on income tax. Montana's wage and salary workers are doing well, but it seems that business owners and agri...
SPOKANE, Wash. - So you call yourself a die hard WSU Cougar fan, do you? Oh, you don't? Well that's OK, you can still take this quiz. Test your knowledge on the famous faces who went to WSU and share the knowledge with your friends as you watch the Cougars take on the Miami Hurricanes this Saturday in the Sun Bowl!
