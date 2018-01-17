Park Service investigates illegal bison release

MAMMOTH HOT SPRING, WYO.- The National Park Service is conducting a criminal investigation after discovering that 52 bison held in quarantine were freed from their pens.

The bison had been under quarantine, some for nearly two years, at the Stephens Creek facility. Once cleared of brucellosis, the Park Service intended to transfer them to Fort Peck tribal lands. On Jan. 16, park staff discovered that the pens were cut open and the bison were escaping.

Park staff are currently trying to find and recapture the animals.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke said in a release:

"I am absolutely heartbroken for the Fort Peck Tribes who have been working with the park, the state of Montana, and Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service for years to repatriate these bison. The criminals who broke into a national park facility to release these bison put at risk the safety of the animals that are now at risk of being culled and our park rangers who are rounding them up. I will be working with Secretary Perdue to see if we can get back on track to transfer the brucellosis free bulls to the tribe this year."

Yellowstone National Park seeks tips in the incident at 307-344-2132, Yell_LEO@nps.gov or http://go.nps.gov/tipline.

