Fourth victim comes forward in sexual assault/incest case

GREAT FALLS -

Daniel Sutherland has already been charged with two counts of incest and one count of Felony Sexual Assault for three separate victims. Now, police say there is a fourth victim.

The victim, who is under the age of 16, said she had been in Sutherland's apartment and while she was laying on the bed, Sutherland placed his hand on her left leg then moved it up to the "vaginal area." According to charging documents, Sutherland kept his hand there until the victim moved her leg and left the room. She told police Sutherland had placed his hand on her vagina and after she left the bed, she went into the bathroom and cried.

Sutherland is now facing an additional charge of Felony Sexual Assault. The State has requested his bond be set in the amount of $10,000 to run consecutively to his $50,000 bond set for the other three charges.

Incest and sexual assault are the charges one man is facing after he was allegedly found fondling two children.

According to charging documents, two witnesses disclosed the following to police. The first witness, who is a minor, observed Daniel Sutherland laying on a bed with two young children. Both kids were watching videos on cell phones and the witness allegedly saw Sutherland had his hands inside of their underwear. The witness also described to police an incident at a birthday party at a hotel in Great Falls where she was swimming with Sutherland when he reportedly picked her up to throw her in the water and fondled her vagina when he did this. 

The second witness disclosed to police that over the weekend of January 6th, he was in Sutherland's residence, but left to go run errands only to return when he realized he had forgotten his money. When he went back inside the residence, he reportedly observed Sutherland had his hands down one of the children's pants. Sutherland appeared surprised and removed his hands.

Charging documents state Sutherland has previous misdemeanor convictions for criminal possession of dangerous drugs and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia. He is now facing two counts of incest and one count of sexual assault. His bond has been set in the amount of $50,000.

