Renter survey gives Montana an A for renter satisfaction

Rental site Apartment List recently released results from its third annual Renter Survey. The data from all 50 states shows that places like Raleigh, N.C., Minneapolis, MN and Boston, MA rank highest in renter satisfaction and places like Detroit, MI, Oakland, CA and Tucson, AZ rank lowest.

Apartment List's survey asks renters what they like about where they live. Montana ranked highest when it came to renter's opinions of the state's safety and crime rates, but lowest when it came to jobs and career opportunities, which received a D. Affordability earned a "C." Montana renters surveyed gave the state an A overall for the state lifestyle.

The survey drew responses from 45,000 renters in all 50 states; it does not indicate how many renters it surveyed in Montana specifically.

Click here to see the Renter Survey.