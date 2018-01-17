Bill Pullman to premiere new movie in Bozeman

Next Thursday, Bill Pullman and director Jared Moshe will be in town to debut their new movie, “The Ballad of Lefty Brown” at the Emerson Crawford Theater.

The synopsis of the movie, according to the Emerson Crawford Theater, is about a cowboy, Lefty Brown, who witnesses the murder of his longtime partner Senator Edward Johnson. Brown, played by Pullman, then sets out to find the killers and avenge his friend's death.

Pullman has ties to Montana since he worked for Shakespeare in the Parks and taught at MSU in the early part of his career; he also owns an estate in southwest Montana.

The showing is Thurs., Jan. 25, at 7:30 PM. Cost of admission is $15 for general admission and $30 for reserved seating, which includes a meet and greet.

The film is rated R and runs 111 minutes.

