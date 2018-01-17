Bill Pullman to premiere new movie in Bozeman - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Bill Pullman to premiere new movie in Bozeman

Posted: Updated:

Next Thursday, Bill Pullman and director Jared Moshe will be in town to debut their new movie, “The Ballad of Lefty Brown” at the Emerson Crawford Theater.

The synopsis of the movie, according to the Emerson Crawford Theater, is about a cowboy, Lefty Brown, who witnesses the murder of his longtime partner Senator Edward Johnson. Brown, played by Pullman, then sets out to find the killers and avenge his friend's death.

Pullman has ties to Montana since he worked for Shakespeare in the Parks and taught at MSU in the early part of his career; he also owns an estate in southwest Montana.

The showing is Thurs., Jan. 25, at 7:30 PM. Cost of admission is $15 for general admission and $30 for reserved seating, which includes a meet and greet.

The film is rated R and runs 111 minutes.

Click here for information about tickets.

  • StatewideMore>>

  • Avalanche danger HIGH in West Central Montana backcountry

    Avalanche danger HIGH in West Central Montana backcountry

    Friday, January 12 2018 10:00 AM EST2018-01-12 15:00:09 GMT

    According to a post on the Missoula Avalanche Facebook page, an avalanche warning is in effect for the West Central Montana backcountry and the current avalanche danger is HIGH.

    According to a post on the Missoula Avalanche Facebook page, an avalanche warning is in effect for the West Central Montana backcountry and the current avalanche danger is HIGH.

  • Cats add Bob Cole as passing game coordinator

    Cats add Bob Cole as passing game coordinator

    Wednesday, January 17 2018 9:35 PM EST2018-01-18 02:35:47 GMT
    BobcatsBobcats

    Veteran assistant coach Bob Cole, with deep roots in the Big Sky Conference and Rocky Mountain west, has joined the Montana State football staff, Jeff Choate announced Wednesday.

    Veteran assistant coach Bob Cole, with deep roots in the Big Sky Conference and Rocky Mountain west, has joined the Montana State football staff, Jeff Choate announced Wednesday.

  • Belgrade preparing for move to Class AA

    Belgrade preparing for move to Class AA

    Wednesday, January 17 2018 9:08 PM EST2018-01-18 02:08:59 GMT

    The Belgrade Panthers are heading to the AA ranks.

    The Belgrade Panthers are heading to the AA ranks.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Fourth victim comes forward in sexual assault/incest case

    Fourth victim comes forward in sexual assault/incest case

    Wednesday, January 17 2018 2:59 PM EST2018-01-17 19:59:02 GMT
    Wednesday, January 17 2018 2:59 PM EST2018-01-17 19:59:02 GMT

    Incest and sexual assault are the charges one man is facing after he was allegedly found fondling two children. 

    Incest and sexual assault are the charges one man is facing after he was allegedly found fondling two children. 

  • Police: Washington State University QB Tyler Hilinski dead from apparent suicide

    Police: Washington State University QB Tyler Hilinski dead from apparent suicide

    Wednesday, January 17 2018 2:05 AM EST2018-01-17 07:05:06 GMT

    PULLMAN, Wash. - Pullman Police say at around 4:30 pm, officers responded to the Aspen Village Apartments to check on the welfare of Washington State University football player Tyler Hilinski after he did not show up for practice earlier in the day. Officers arrived and found 21-year-old Hilinski deceased in the apartment with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

    PULLMAN, Wash. - Pullman Police say at around 4:30 pm, officers responded to the Aspen Village Apartments to check on the welfare of Washington State University football player Tyler Hilinski after he did not show up for practice earlier in the day. Officers arrived and found 21-year-old Hilinski deceased in the apartment with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Bill Pullman to premiere new movie in Bozeman

    Bill Pullman to premiere new movie in Bozeman

    Wednesday, January 17 2018 12:44 PM EST2018-01-17 17:44:23 GMT

    Next Thursday, Bill Pullman and director Jared Moshe will be in town to debut their new movie, “The Ballad of Lefty Brown” at the Emerson Crawford Theater.

    Next Thursday, Bill Pullman and director Jared Moshe will be in town to debut their new movie, “The Ballad of Lefty Brown” at the Emerson Crawford Theater.

  • Why is Montana state revenue lower than expected?

    Why is Montana state revenue lower than expected?

    Wednesday, January 17 2018 7:48 PM EST2018-01-18 00:48:04 GMT

    After the state of Montana struggled with a surprising $227 million budget deficit in 2017, many are wondering why the state's revenue is so weak at a time when the economy is growing.  An economist says it's largely due to Montana's reliance on income tax. Patrick Barkey, director of UM's Bureau of Business and Economic Research, says the state's tax system mostly relies on income tax. Montana's wage and salary workers are doing well, but it seems that business owners and agri...

    After the state of Montana struggled with a surprising $227 million budget deficit in 2017, many are wondering why the state's revenue is so weak at a time when the economy is growing.  An economist says it's largely due to Montana's reliance on income tax. Patrick Barkey, director of UM's Bureau of Business and Economic Research, says the state's tax system mostly relies on income tax. Montana's wage and salary workers are doing well, but it seems that business owners and agri...

  • UPDATE: Spokane County Jail Death Investigation

    UPDATE: Spokane County Jail Death Investigation

    KHQ.COM - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is releasing the names of the deputies involved in the Spokane County jail death investigation.
    KHQ.COM - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is releasing the names of the deputies involved in the Spokane County jail death investigation.

  • Finally, indisputable proof: Bigfoot spotted in northern California

    Finally, indisputable proof: Bigfoot spotted in northern California

    Friday, January 9 2015 6:52 PM EST2015-01-09 23:52:03 GMT
    Saturday, January 10 2015 4:33 PM EST2015-01-10 21:33:06 GMT
    ROSEVILLE, Cali.- There is new, indisputable proof that Bigfoot exists, and has been spending most of his time in northern California. The footage was sent to a Paranormal group by a photographer/videographer who specializes in aerial videography using a quadcopter. A quadcopter is a drone that is lifted and propelled by 4 rotors.
    ROSEVILLE, Cali.- There is new, indisputable proof that Bigfoot exists, and has been spending most of his time in northern California. The footage was sent to a Paranormal group by a photographer/videographer who specializes in aerial videography using a quadcopter. A quadcopter is a drone that is lifted and propelled by 4 rotors.

  • KHQuiz: Notable WSU Alumni

    KHQuiz: Notable WSU Alumni

    Thursday, December 24 2015 3:30 PM EST2015-12-24 20:30:39 GMT
    Friday, November 25 2016 10:16 AM EST2016-11-25 15:16:16 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - So you call yourself a die hard WSU Cougar fan, do you? Oh, you don't? Well that's OK, you can still take this quiz.  Test your knowledge on the famous faces who went to WSU and share the knowledge with your friends as you watch the Cougars take on the Miami Hurricanes this Saturday in the Sun Bowl!  

    SPOKANE, Wash. - So you call yourself a die hard WSU Cougar fan, do you? Oh, you don't? Well that's OK, you can still take this quiz.  Test your knowledge on the famous faces who went to WSU and share the knowledge with your friends as you watch the Cougars take on the Miami Hurricanes this Saturday in the Sun Bowl!  

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.