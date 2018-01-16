Plans to rebuild Russell St. move forward

PULLMAN, Wash. - Pullman Police say at around 4:30 pm, officers responded to the Aspen Village Apartments to check on the welfare of Washington State University football player Tyler Hilinski after he did not show up for practice earlier in the day. Officers arrived and found 21-year-old Hilinski deceased in the apartment with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.- The level three sex offender accused of a brutally raping a Spokane Valley Cenex Zip Trip clerk, told KHQ he went to the gas station to cash in some lottery tickets. From behind bars, he also said used meth shortly before his arrest and doesn't remember several hours from early Saturday.
The Flathead County Sheriff's Office has issued an alert for people living in the Somers/Lakeside area. Flathead County dispatchers reported around 8 p.m. on Monday that authorities are looking for a man with a gun. They're asking residents to stay inside, lock their doors. They're asking anyone who sees anything suspicious to report it. Stay tuned to ABC FOX Montana for the latest information on this developing story.
A Belgrade woman remains in critical condition nearly five days after surviving a gunshot wound to the head. But Ashley Van Hemert’s family is optimistic that her strong spirit and faith will carry her through to recovery.
Macy Hornung says she was kicked out of the restaurant Saturday because she was breast-feeding her baby without a cover, even though she says she was being discreet.
The "Montana Alpha" chapter, as it's known, was suspended in November 2017 after a house party where police responded to a noise complaint to find several intoxicated students, including one woman who was taken to the hospital with alcohol poisoning.
