Plans to rebuild Russell St. move forward

MISSOULA -

A project to rebuild Russell Street and the Russell Street bridge is finally moving forward.

Right now, Russell Street a two-lane road with a turn lane.

However, in April a major construction project will begin to widen the road to five lanes. 

Also, the project includes rebuilding a new bridge. 

As we know driving through Russell is not pleasant, because of the traffic that can get backed up for blocks.

In fact, 23,000 to 25,000 cars a day drive utilize the bridge to drive over the Clark Fork River. 

City planners said this project will help ease congestion by expanding Russell Street to five lanes, from mount avenue to Broadway Street.

In addition, the Milwaukee Trail, a popular bike and pedestrian path, will be re-routed.  

"That will be turned into a pedestrian underpass, so pedestrians don't have to cross five lanes. there will be able to cross underneath the street, so that another major project,” said Ed Toavs, Montana Department of Transportation.

The project will cost around $28 million.

The funds will be administered by the Montana Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration.

The ground-breaking is scheduled for some time in April with the majority of the project expected to be completed in winter 2020

Toavs added residents will receive notices before construction takes place.

They will also be updated every Tuesday at 8 A.M. on the progress of the construction. 

