Update: One man is in custody after Causeway Chalet ATM theft

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton says that they have made an arrest in the ATM theft.

Cory Franklin was arrested last Friday and faces charges of burglary, theft, criminal endangerment and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

He was found after viewers spotted the silver Dodge pick-up that lead deputies on that high-speed chase. Sheriff Dutton said if it wasn't for the public he might still be on the run. Sheriff Dutton added that this is not Franklin's first time stealing an ATM. According to Sheriff Dutton, he was arrested back 2015 in Flathead County for stealing another cash machine.

Solving this crime is far from over. Officials still need help finding the second suspect. Lewis and Clark County is urging if you have any information contact the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Office at (406) 447-8293.

The suspects got away after leading officers with the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Department on a dangerous chase along Lincoln Road after they broke into the Causeway Chalet and stole the bar's ATM. But now, Investigator Mike Hayes says they are closer to identifying the thieves... Which is something Chalet worker Trudie Revious is really hoping for.



"I really hope they catch them so that justice can be served," said Revious.



The suspects were driving a silver Dodge crew cab truck. This vehicle appears to be the same one used in an attempted burglary of D&D Foodtown in Lincoln on December 31st. So, it seems these masked criminals have done this before.



Police say they have several leads and are working hard to find the criminals and get the machine back to its rightful owner, but one patron said he doesn't think they were after the cash, but instead the pin numbers stored inside that machine, which could lead to a bigger problem for the bar and grille.

