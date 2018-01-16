Domestic violence cases increasing in Cascade County

Domestic violence is a growing issue in Cascade County. According to the Victim Witness Assistant Services, they currently have more than 350 open files. There were also more than 1,000 local victims in 2017.

"Everyday we deal with it," said Tonya Rolando with the Victim Witness Assistant Services. "Some days multiple times, some days maybe once, but I would average probably daily."

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, nearly 20 people per minute experience it in the U.S. One in 15 children are also exposed to it.

Officials say cases also tend to involve involve drug and alcohol abuse.

"Our survivors struggle," Rolando added. "You don't know what kind of control that the offender is placing on them. We have people who threaten that they're going to kill animals, or that they're going to kill them."

The threats are very serious, but sometimes nothing can be done. In order to obtain an Order of Protection, there must be some offense by the abuser which can lead to an arrest. That's difficult, because threats aren't always easy to prove and that's an issue still being worked on today.

Resources:

Victim Witness Assistant Services – 401 3rd Avenue North

Business: 406-315-1111

Voices of Hope

Hotline: 800-273-8255

Business: 406-771-8648

Great Falls Rescue Mission

Hotline: 877-205-5303

Business: 406-761-2653

Mercy Home

Hotline: 406-453-1018

Business: 406-452-1315