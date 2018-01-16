Hawaii alert scare not likely to happen in Montana

Last weekend, the state of Hawaii accidentally received a test alert about a ballistic missile. Montana authorities say it's unlikely Hawaii's situation would happen in Montana because of the stark differences in the state's sizes.



"One thing that's unique about Montana is the emergency notifications are sent out at the local level, so its the responsibility of our local disaster emergency services coordinator to send out those notifications," said Jake Ganieany. He's a response and recovery branch manager at Montana Disaster and Emergency Services.



Montana is the fourth largest state by area, so Ganieany says these services have to be handled differently than small states like Hawaii.



"It's a lot of different geography and topography, and that's why its really important that our local jurisdictions are pushing these messages out to the population," said Ganieany.



Unlike Hawaii, there are several more people on staff throughout the state to prevent misinformation from getting out.



"Those messages are vetted very carefully to make sure the correct information is going out because the last thing we want to do at any level is to push out misinformation to the public," he said.

The only statewide messages that go out are sent through the Health Department which receives direct orders from the CDC. Those are checked by several local and state officials before the public ever sees them.