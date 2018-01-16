MSU closes fraternity chapter after alcohol poisoning allegation - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

MSU closes fraternity chapter after alcohol poisoning allegations

Posted: Updated:

BOZEMAN- The Montana State University chapter of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity will close for three academic years after a series of incidents that endangered student health.

According to a news release issued by MSU, SAE will close its chapter, disband the group and evict residents from the fraternity house at 810 S. Seventh Ave. 

The "Montana Alpha" chapter, as it's known, was suspended in November 2017 after a house party where police responded to a noise complaint to find several intoxicated students, including one woman who was taken to the hospital with alcohol poisoning. She was the second student that semester to be hospitalized after a party at the SAE house.

The new agreement between MSU and the national SAE organization removes the fraternity students' membership and doesn't allow SAE to meet as an unofficial or official student group for the next three years.

“The agreement between the university, SAE headquarters and local alumni is a step toward a safer MSU,” said MSU Dean of Students Matt Caires. “We hope this long-term plan will ensure our next SAE chapter will live up to the university’s expectations.”

Click here to see MSU's press release.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Armed man taken into custody in Flathead County

    Armed man taken into custody in Flathead County

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 8:03 AM EST2018-01-16 13:03:34 GMT

    The Flathead County Sheriff's Office has issued an alert for people living in the Somers/Lakeside area.  Flathead County dispatchers reported around 8 p.m. on Monday that authorities are looking for a man with a gun.  They're asking residents to stay inside, lock their doors.  They're asking anyone who sees anything suspicious to report it.  Stay tuned to ABC FOX Montana for the latest information on this developing story.

    The Flathead County Sheriff's Office has issued an alert for people living in the Somers/Lakeside area.  Flathead County dispatchers reported around 8 p.m. on Monday that authorities are looking for a man with a gun.  They're asking residents to stay inside, lock their doors.  They're asking anyone who sees anything suspicious to report it.  Stay tuned to ABC FOX Montana for the latest information on this developing story.

  • UPDATE: Flathead sheriff identifies suspect in Monday night alert

    UPDATE: Flathead sheriff identifies suspect in Monday night alert

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 1:49 PM EST2018-01-16 18:49:58 GMT
    KALISPELL- The Flathead County Sheriff's Office has released an update after a Monday night alert. On Monday around 7:30 PM, the office warned Somers/Lakeside residents that they were searching for an armed man in the area. Tuesday, the sheriff's office said the man, Kevin Ray Mitchell, 30, of Libby, was wanted by police for allegedly stealing a pickup and breaking into a family members' home to steal weapons. Mitchell was also reported to be under the influence of methamphetami...
    KALISPELL- The Flathead County Sheriff's Office has released an update after a Monday night alert. On Monday around 7:30 PM, the office warned Somers/Lakeside residents that they were searching for an armed man in the area. Tuesday, the sheriff's office said the man, Kevin Ray Mitchell, 30, of Libby, was wanted by police for allegedly stealing a pickup and breaking into a family members' home to steal weapons. Mitchell was also reported to be under the influence of methamphetami...

  • ABC FOX Montana news live stream

    ABC FOX Montana news live stream

    Monday, March 28 2016 1:44 PM EDT2016-03-28 17:44:58 GMT
    Monday, May 9 2016 4:06 PM EDT2016-05-09 20:06:05 GMT

    ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night. 

    ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night. 

  • 'Petite gal with a big spirit': Fundraiser setup for Belgrade shooting victim

    'Petite gal with a big spirit': Fundraiser setup for Belgrade shooting victim

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 11:26 AM EST2018-01-16 16:26:36 GMT

    A Belgrade woman remains in critical condition nearly five days after surviving a gunshot wound to the head. But Ashley Van Hemert’s family is optimistic that her strong spirit and faith will carry her through to recovery. 

    A Belgrade woman remains in critical condition nearly five days after surviving a gunshot wound to the head. But Ashley Van Hemert’s family is optimistic that her strong spirit and faith will carry her through to recovery. 

  • Walmart issues apology to MSU professor over fishing license

    Walmart issues apology to MSU professor over fishing license

    Monday, January 15 2018 12:31 PM EST2018-01-15 17:31:50 GMT
    Monday, January 15 2018 12:33 PM EST2018-01-15 17:33:38 GMT

    One of the worlds largest retailers is apologizing to a Montana State University professor following an incident involving his fishing license in 2016. 

    One of the worlds largest retailers is apologizing to a Montana State University professor following an incident involving his fishing license in 2016. 

  • Polson postal carriers arrested for trafficking meth on their routes

    Polson postal carriers arrested for trafficking meth on their routes

    Monday, January 15 2018 1:52 AM EST2018-01-15 06:52:47 GMT

    POLSON, Mont- Montana authorities have arrested two U.S. Postal Service carriers on suspicion of trafficking methamphetamine on their mail routes. Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says 62-year-old Anthony Friscia and 47-year-old Mary Friscia were booked on charges of felony intent to distribute the drug.

    POLSON, Mont- Montana authorities have arrested two U.S. Postal Service carriers on suspicion of trafficking methamphetamine on their mail routes. Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says 62-year-old Anthony Friscia and 47-year-old Mary Friscia were booked on charges of felony intent to distribute the drug.

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Attorneys allege Benefis destroyed evidence in football brain injury case

    Attorneys allege Benefis destroyed evidence in football brain injury case

    Friday, January 12 2018 6:51 PM EST2018-01-12 23:51:49 GMT
    Friday, January 12 2018 7:05 PM EST2018-01-13 00:05:53 GMT

    In September of 2014, Back collapsed while standing on the sidelines after halftime on the football field.

    In September of 2014, Back collapsed while standing on the sidelines after halftime on the football field.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.