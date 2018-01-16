MSU closes fraternity chapter after alcohol poisoning allegations

BOZEMAN- The Montana State University chapter of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity will close for three academic years after a series of incidents that endangered student health.

According to a news release issued by MSU, SAE will close its chapter, disband the group and evict residents from the fraternity house at 810 S. Seventh Ave.

The "Montana Alpha" chapter, as it's known, was suspended in November 2017 after a house party where police responded to a noise complaint to find several intoxicated students, including one woman who was taken to the hospital with alcohol poisoning. She was the second student that semester to be hospitalized after a party at the SAE house.

The new agreement between MSU and the national SAE organization removes the fraternity students' membership and doesn't allow SAE to meet as an unofficial or official student group for the next three years.

“The agreement between the university, SAE headquarters and local alumni is a step toward a safer MSU,” said MSU Dean of Students Matt Caires. “We hope this long-term plan will ensure our next SAE chapter will live up to the university’s expectations.”

