Kettlehouse opening Bonner taproom

MISSOULA- One of Missoula's biggest breweries is now opening a third taproom in Bonner.

Kettlehouse recently opened a brewing facility in Bonner. Now, the makers of Coldsmoke will also open a taproom in Bonner this summer. Brewery owners say they've been able to expand since the 2017 state legislature passed a bill allowing big breweries to run taprooms.

The brewery's site says to expect the new taproom sometime in spring or summer 2018: "We’re excited to be able to invite our loyal following out to enjoy a beer by the river, take in some scenery, play some games, and maybe even take in a concert or two!"

The taproom, nicknamed "K3", will serve beer not far from the Kettlehouse Amphitheater, which opened in spring 2017 and hosted acts including Ween, Primus and Slayer.