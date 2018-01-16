Ravalli County warns of phone scam

Ravalli County residents are reporting a phone scam where a pre-recorded voice threatens that cops are coming to arrest them.

A press release from Sheriff Steve Holton says that local law enforcement will never call you to request money to avoid criminal charges.

The release issued on Monday, Jan. 15 says:

"A phone scam where a computerized voice informs the called person that "very serious charges are pressed against the person right now" and local “cops” are going to arrest the person has been received in Ravalli County. The computerized call requests a call back to "begin to resolve the issue before legal proceedings are set against the person.



These calls are an attempt to extort money and are not from local law enforcement. Local law enforcement will never call and request money to avoid criminal charges.



Please ignore these phone calls and do not call back or arrange any kind of payment."