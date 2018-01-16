UPDATE: Flathead sheriff identifies suspect in Monday night alert

KALISPELL- The Flathead County Sheriff's Office has released an update after a Monday night alert. On Monday around 7:30 PM, the office warned Somers/Lakeside residents that they were searching for an armed man in the area.

Tuesday, the sheriff's office said the man, Kevin Ray Mitchell, 30, of Libby, was wanted by police for allegedly stealing a pickup and breaking into a family members' home to steal weapons. Mitchell was also reported to be under the influence of methamphetamine, unstable and armed with stolen weapons. He was found in the woods near Cramer Creek by a helicopter search. Police say Mitchell received treatment for being hypothermic. He's charged with burglary and felony theft.

