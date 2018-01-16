UPDATE: Flathead sheriff identifies suspect in Monday night aler - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

UPDATE: Flathead sheriff identifies suspect in Monday night alert

Posted: Updated:

KALISPELL- The Flathead County Sheriff's Office has released an update after a Monday night alert. On Monday around 7:30 PM, the office warned Somers/Lakeside residents that they were searching for an armed man in the area.

Tuesday, the sheriff's office said the man, Kevin Ray Mitchell, 30, of Libby, was wanted by police for allegedly stealing a pickup and breaking into a family members' home to steal weapons. Mitchell was also reported to be under the influence of methamphetamine, unstable and armed with stolen weapons. He was found in the woods near Cramer Creek by a helicopter search. Police say Mitchell received treatment for being hypothermic. He's charged with burglary and felony theft.

Related: Armed man taken into custody in Flathead County

The sheriff's office entire Facebook post about the incident:

Greetings from the desk of Sheriff Chuck Curry,

On January 15 the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary that had occurred in the Kalispell Area. The suspect was the victim’s son. Taken in the burglary were several weapons and survival gear. The suspect also had stolen a pickup from a friend’s residence yesterday afternoon. He was reportedly under the influence of methamphetamine, and was reported as very unstable.

At about 1630 hrs. a log truck driver reported finding the vehicle in the road about 6 miles up the Cramer Creek road near Lakeside. He observed the suspect run into the woods. Deputies responded and found that a rifle was missing from the vehicle. An alert was pushed out to residents in the area warning them of the individual, and requesting they lock their doors and report anything suspicious.

Two Bear Air responded to the scene, along with Flathead County SWAT. The suspect was located in the woods by the helicopter. SWAT Deputies were vectored to the suspect, and were able to take him into custody without incident. He was hypothermic, and was hoisted into the Two Bear Helicopter and transported to the Lakeside Ambulance.

The suspect was transported to Kalispell Regional Medical Center, where he was admitted. He is initially charged with Burglary and Felony Theft. 
The suspect is identified as Kevin Ray Mitchell, 30 years of age, from Libby.

  • StatewideMore>>

  • Avalanche danger HIGH in West Central Montana backcountry

    Avalanche danger HIGH in West Central Montana backcountry

    Friday, January 12 2018 10:00 AM EST2018-01-12 15:00:09 GMT

    According to a post on the Missoula Avalanche Facebook page, an avalanche warning is in effect for the West Central Montana backcountry and the current avalanche danger is HIGH.

    According to a post on the Missoula Avalanche Facebook page, an avalanche warning is in effect for the West Central Montana backcountry and the current avalanche danger is HIGH.

  • Plans to rebuild Russell St. move forward

    Plans to rebuild Russell St. move forward

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 9:34 PM EST2018-01-17 02:34:30 GMT

    A project to rebuild Russell Street and the Russell Street bridge is finally moving forward.

    A project to rebuild Russell Street and the Russell Street bridge is finally moving forward.

  • Update: One man is in custody after Causeway Chalet ATM theft

    Update: One man is in custody after Causeway Chalet ATM theft

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 7:54 PM EST2018-01-17 00:54:28 GMT
    Tuesday, January 16 2018 7:57 PM EST2018-01-17 00:57:14 GMT


    Police say they have several leads and are working hard to find the criminals and get the machine back to its rightful owner, but one patron said he doesn't think they were after the cash, but instead the pin numbers stored inside that machine, which could lead to a bigger problem for the bar and grille.
     

    The suspects got away after leading officers with the Lewis and Clark county Sheriff's Department on a dangerous chase along Lincoln Road after they broke into the Causeway Chalet and stole the bar's ATM.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Armed man taken into custody in Flathead County

    Armed man taken into custody in Flathead County

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 8:03 AM EST2018-01-16 13:03:34 GMT

    The Flathead County Sheriff's Office has issued an alert for people living in the Somers/Lakeside area.  Flathead County dispatchers reported around 8 p.m. on Monday that authorities are looking for a man with a gun.  They're asking residents to stay inside, lock their doors.  They're asking anyone who sees anything suspicious to report it.  Stay tuned to ABC FOX Montana for the latest information on this developing story.

    The Flathead County Sheriff's Office has issued an alert for people living in the Somers/Lakeside area.  Flathead County dispatchers reported around 8 p.m. on Monday that authorities are looking for a man with a gun.  They're asking residents to stay inside, lock their doors.  They're asking anyone who sees anything suspicious to report it.  Stay tuned to ABC FOX Montana for the latest information on this developing story.

  • UPDATE: Flathead sheriff identifies suspect in Monday night alert

    UPDATE: Flathead sheriff identifies suspect in Monday night alert

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 1:49 PM EST2018-01-16 18:49:58 GMT
    KALISPELL- The Flathead County Sheriff's Office has released an update after a Monday night alert. On Monday around 7:30 PM, the office warned Somers/Lakeside residents that they were searching for an armed man in the area. Tuesday, the sheriff's office said the man, Kevin Ray Mitchell, 30, of Libby, was wanted by police for allegedly stealing a pickup and breaking into a family members' home to steal weapons. Mitchell was also reported to be under the influence of methamphetami...
    KALISPELL- The Flathead County Sheriff's Office has released an update after a Monday night alert. On Monday around 7:30 PM, the office warned Somers/Lakeside residents that they were searching for an armed man in the area. Tuesday, the sheriff's office said the man, Kevin Ray Mitchell, 30, of Libby, was wanted by police for allegedly stealing a pickup and breaking into a family members' home to steal weapons. Mitchell was also reported to be under the influence of methamphetami...

  • ABC FOX Montana news live stream

    ABC FOX Montana news live stream

    Monday, March 28 2016 1:44 PM EDT2016-03-28 17:44:58 GMT
    Monday, May 9 2016 4:06 PM EDT2016-05-09 20:06:05 GMT

    ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night. 

    ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night. 

  • 'Petite gal with a big spirit': Fundraiser setup for Belgrade shooting victim

    'Petite gal with a big spirit': Fundraiser setup for Belgrade shooting victim

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 11:26 AM EST2018-01-16 16:26:36 GMT

    A Belgrade woman remains in critical condition nearly five days after surviving a gunshot wound to the head. But Ashley Van Hemert’s family is optimistic that her strong spirit and faith will carry her through to recovery. 

    A Belgrade woman remains in critical condition nearly five days after surviving a gunshot wound to the head. But Ashley Van Hemert’s family is optimistic that her strong spirit and faith will carry her through to recovery. 

  • Walmart issues apology to MSU professor over fishing license

    Walmart issues apology to MSU professor over fishing license

    Monday, January 15 2018 12:31 PM EST2018-01-15 17:31:50 GMT
    Monday, January 15 2018 12:33 PM EST2018-01-15 17:33:38 GMT

    One of the worlds largest retailers is apologizing to a Montana State University professor following an incident involving his fishing license in 2016. 

    One of the worlds largest retailers is apologizing to a Montana State University professor following an incident involving his fishing license in 2016. 

  • Polson postal carriers arrested for trafficking meth on their routes

    Polson postal carriers arrested for trafficking meth on their routes

    Monday, January 15 2018 1:52 AM EST2018-01-15 06:52:47 GMT

    POLSON, Mont- Montana authorities have arrested two U.S. Postal Service carriers on suspicion of trafficking methamphetamine on their mail routes. Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says 62-year-old Anthony Friscia and 47-year-old Mary Friscia were booked on charges of felony intent to distribute the drug.

    POLSON, Mont- Montana authorities have arrested two U.S. Postal Service carriers on suspicion of trafficking methamphetamine on their mail routes. Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says 62-year-old Anthony Friscia and 47-year-old Mary Friscia were booked on charges of felony intent to distribute the drug.

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Attorneys allege Benefis destroyed evidence in football brain injury case

    Attorneys allege Benefis destroyed evidence in football brain injury case

    Friday, January 12 2018 6:51 PM EST2018-01-12 23:51:49 GMT
    Friday, January 12 2018 7:05 PM EST2018-01-13 00:05:53 GMT

    In September of 2014, Back collapsed while standing on the sidelines after halftime on the football field.

    In September of 2014, Back collapsed while standing on the sidelines after halftime on the football field.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.