Kalispell pond hockey event cancelled due to unstable ice

According to a post on the Missoula Avalanche Facebook page, an avalanche warning is in effect for the West Central Montana backcountry and the current avalanche danger is HIGH.
A project to rebuild Russell Street and the Russell Street bridge is finally moving forward.
Police say they have several leads and are working hard to find the criminals and get the machine back to its rightful owner, but one patron said he doesn't think they were after the cash, but instead the pin numbers stored inside that machine, which could lead to a bigger problem for the bar and grille.
The suspects got away after leading officers with the Lewis and Clark county Sheriff's Department on a dangerous chase along Lincoln Road after they broke into the Causeway Chalet and stole the bar's ATM.
Domestic violence is a growing issue here in Cascade County. According to the Victim Witness Assistant Services, they currently have more than 350 open files. There were also more than 1,000 local victims in 2017. "Everyday we deal with it," said Tonya Rolando with the Victim Witness Assistant Services. "Some days multiple times, some days maybe once, but I would average probably daily." According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, nearly 2...
The short answer from the folks in charge of emergency management here, is that its very unlikely Hawaii's situation would happen in Montana because of the stark differences in the state's sizes. "One thing that's unique about Montana is the emergency notifications are sent out at the local level, so its the responsibility of our local disaster emergency services coordinator to send out those notifications," said Montana Disaster and Emergency Services Response and Recovery...
The Flathead County Sheriff's Office has issued an alert for people living in the Somers/Lakeside area. Flathead County dispatchers reported around 8 p.m. on Monday that authorities are looking for a man with a gun. They're asking residents to stay inside, lock their doors. They're asking anyone who sees anything suspicious to report it. Stay tuned to ABC FOX Montana for the latest information on this developing story.
A Belgrade woman remains in critical condition nearly five days after surviving a gunshot wound to the head. But Ashley Van Hemert’s family is optimistic that her strong spirit and faith will carry her through to recovery.
One of the worlds largest retailers is apologizing to a Montana State University professor following an incident involving his fishing license in 2016.
POLSON, Mont- Montana authorities have arrested two U.S. Postal Service carriers on suspicion of trafficking methamphetamine on their mail routes. Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says 62-year-old Anthony Friscia and 47-year-old Mary Friscia were booked on charges of felony intent to distribute the drug.
In September of 2014, Back collapsed while standing on the sidelines after halftime on the football field.
