Kalispell pond hockey event cancelled due to unstable ice

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office has issued an alert for people living in the Somers/Lakeside area. Flathead County dispatchers reported around 8 p.m. on Monday that authorities are looking for a man with a gun. They're asking residents to stay inside, lock their doors. They're asking anyone who sees anything suspicious to report it. Stay tuned to ABC FOX Montana for the latest information on this developing story.

KALISPELL- The Flathead County Sheriff's Office has released an update after a Monday night alert. On Monday around 7:30 PM, the office warned Somers/Lakeside residents that they were searching for an armed man in the area. Tuesday, the sheriff's office said the man, Kevin Ray Mitchell, 30, of Libby, was wanted by police for allegedly stealing a pickup and breaking into a family members' home to steal weapons. Mitchell was also reported to be under the influence of methamphetami...