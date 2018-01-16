Simone Biles among gymnasts sexually assaulted by ex-doctor - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Simone Biles among gymnasts sexually assaulted by ex-doctor

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A gymnast has told a Michigan judge of her confusion and embarrassment at age 9 when a now-disgraced former sports doctor sexually abused her during a medical examination.
  
Seventeen-year-old Jessica Thomashow said Tuesday that her coaches arranged for her to see Larry Nassar for a rib injury when she was 9. But "everything changed" in a back room, and "he touched the most innocent places on my body."
  
She described being confused and embarrassed, and said abuse occurred again when she was 12. She was among the first victims to speak at a four-day sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar.
  
Nassar pleaded guilty to molesting girls with his hands at his Michigan State University office, his home and a Lansing-area gymnastics club. He also worked for Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.
  
___
  
10 a.m.
  
A woman whose parents were friends with a disgraced former Michigan sports doctor has told a judge how he repeatedly sexually abused her at his house for six years when she was a child.
  
Kyle Stephens was the first victim to speak Tuesday at a four-day sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. She says the trial process "has been horrific, but surprisingly therapeutic."
  
She said Nassar rubbed his genitals on her and digitally penetrated her, and her parents did not believe her. Nassar kept his head down and avoided looking at her and subsequent victims who testified.
  
Stephens told Nassar that "little girls don't stay little forever" and "grow into strong women ... that destroy your world."
  
Nassar pleaded guilty to molesting females with his hands at his Michigan State University office, his home and a Lansing-area gymnastics club. He also worked for Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.
  
___
  
9:45 a.m.
  
A family friend is the first victim to testify in an extraordinary four-day sentencing for a disgraced former Michigan sports doctor who sexually assaulted young elite gymnasts.
  
Larry Nassar returned to court Tuesday in Lansing. Dozens of women and girls who were his victims are expecting to testify. Judge Rosemarie Aquilina is expected to order a sentence Friday.
  
Nassar pleaded guilty to molesting females with his hands at his Michigan State University office, his home and a Lansing-area gymnastics club. He also worked for USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.
  
The Michigan attorney general's office is seeking at least 40 years in prison for the 54-year-old Nassar. He's already been sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for child pornography crimes.
  
Nassar is scheduled to be sentenced in other Michigan cases in two weeks.
  
___
  
1 a.m.
  
A judge is holding an extraordinary four-day sentencing hearing for a disgraced former Michigan sports doctor who sexually assaulted young elite gymnasts.
  
Larry Nassar is returning to court Tuesday in Lansing. Dozens of women and girls who were victims will be allowed to speak. Judge Rosemarie Aquilina is expected to order a sentence Friday.
  
Nassar pleaded guilty to molesting females with his hands at his Michigan State University office, his home and a Lansing-area gymnastics club. He also worked for USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.
  
The Michigan attorney general's office is seeking at least 40 years in prison for the 54-year-old Nassar. He's already been sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for child pornography crimes.
  
Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles on Monday said she was among the athletes sexually abused by Nassar.

