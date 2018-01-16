Masked men rob Helena Subway, force clerk into freezer

Two men robbed a Subway restaurant in Helena on the evening of Jan. 15, according to police.

A press release from the Helena Police Department says that masked men walked into the Subway on North Sander, assaulted the employee, forced him to hand over money from the till, then tied him up and left him in the walk-in freezer. The employee was able to free himself and call 911 at approximately 9:30 while sustaining what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

HPD says there are no videos or photographs available for release at this time. The case is still under investigation and this story will be updated as we learn more.