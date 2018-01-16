Bozeman School District to add seat belts to school buses before start of next year

The Bozeman School District and First Student have once again renewed their contract with one another. If you remember back in the fall, we ran a story about how one of the biggest topics that would be discussed was adding seat belts to school buses. Well, it looks like they have come to a decision.

Starting next school year, students will be required to wear newly installed seat belts when riding on a bus.

The Bozeman School District decided to renew their contract with first student signing a 5 year, 12.3 million dollar deal. And with this new deal comes the newest feature, seat belts. For about 83-thousand dollars a year out of the school bus contract First Student will add seat belts to every bus before the start of the year. Transportation Coordinator Vance Ruff said he has had multiple conversations with parents about it over the years and they finally decided to pull the trigger.

Ruff said, “Hasn’t been a huge conversation, but every month I talk to someone. And you know, there are pros and cons to everything and the pros definitely out way the cons with making the school bus environment even safer.”

As for implementing seat belts, ruff believes that it won’t be a problem for students and by doing this they made the safest vehicle on the road even safer.