Bozeman School District to add seat belts to school buses before start of next year

According to a post on the Missoula Avalanche Facebook page, an avalanche warning is in effect for the West Central Montana backcountry and the current avalanche danger is HIGH.
Some of our youngest Montanans put on a rally Monday night to highlight Dr. King's legacy...
The Roxy Theater had an overwhelming turnout today for its Martin Luther King Junior Day celebration. The Roxy had a screening of Selma where organizers worked to share and cultivate MLK's mission with a younger generation.
First time ever, Missoula's Runner's Edge will be challenging folks to run or walk at least one mile every day...
The Flathead County Sheriff's Office has issued an alert for people living in the Somers/Lakeside area. Flathead County dispatchers reported around 8 p.m. on Monday that authorities are looking for a man with a gun. They're asking residents to stay inside, lock their doors. They're asking anyone who sees anything suspicious to report it. Stay tuned to ABC FOX Montana for the latest information on this developing story.
One of the worlds largest retailers is apologizing to a Montana State University professor following an incident involving his fishing license in 2016.
A Belgrade woman remains in critical condition nearly five days after surviving a gunshot wound to the head. But Ashley Van Hemert’s family is optimistic that her strong spirit and faith will carry her through to recovery.
POLSON, Mont- Montana authorities have arrested two U.S. Postal Service carriers on suspicion of trafficking methamphetamine on their mail routes. Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says 62-year-old Anthony Friscia and 47-year-old Mary Friscia were booked on charges of felony intent to distribute the drug.
BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) - Kitsap County authorities say another man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance and robbery of an 89-year-old Silverdale man. KIRO-TV reports 47-year-old Arnold Cruz was arrested Friday morning and booked into the Kitsap County Jail. His arrest is the eighth connected with the disappearance of Robert Archie Hood on Dec. 17.