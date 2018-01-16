Bozeman School District to add seat belts to school buses

The Bozeman School District and First Student have once again renewed their contract. In the fall, the school district was debating whether to add seat belts to school buses. Recently, the school district announced that it reached a decision.

Starting next school year, students will be required to wear seat belts when riding on a bus.

The Bozeman School District decided to renew their contract with First Student, signing a 5-year, $12.3 million deal. And with this new deal comes the newest feature, seat belts. For $83,000, First Student will add seat belts to every bus before the start of the 2018-2019 academic year. Transportation Coordinator Vance Ruff said he has had multiple conversations with parents about it over the years and they finally decided to pull the trigger.

Ruff said, “Hasn’t been a huge conversation, but every month I talk to someone. And you know, there are pros and cons to everything and the pros definitely out weigh the cons with making the school bus environment even safer.”

As for implementing seat belts, Ruff believes that it won’t be a problem for students and by doing this they made the safest vehicle on the road even safer.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that new school buses include passenger seat belts.