Grizzly Sports Report 1-15-18

The Griz and Lady Griz go 4-0 over the weekend sweeping Sacramento State and Portland State and now BOTH teams are in first place in the Big Sky Conference. Big Sky player of the week Michael Oguine and Madi Schoening join host Shaun Rainey to talk about the successful weekend. With Griz Head Coach Travis DeCuire out on the recruiting trail Assistant Rachi Wortham takes his place.

