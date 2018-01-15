Grizzly Sports Report 1-15-18

Check out this week's top plays!
Highlights from the Lady Griz/Sacramento State game held on Saturday, January 13th.
Montana State snapped a three-game losing skid and started a new home court winning streak behind a career-high 23 points from Delany Junkermier as the Bobcats cruised to an 85-50 win over Sacramento State on Saturday afternoon in front of 2,724 spectators in Worthington Arena.
Four-time state champion wrestler Jase Stokes hangs up his football cleats at Montana Tech to wrestle in his hometown at MSU-Northern.
According to a post on the Missoula Avalanche Facebook page, an avalanche warning is in effect for the West Central Montana backcountry and the current avalanche danger is HIGH.
Some of our youngest Montanans put on a rally Monday night to highlight Dr. King's legacy...
The Roxy Theater had an overwhelming turnout today for its Martin Luther King Junior Day celebration. The Roxy had a screening of Selma where organizers worked to share and cultivate MLK's mission with a younger generation.
First time ever, Missoula's Runner's Edge will be challenging folks to run or walk at least one mile every day...
Check out this week's top plays!
Brian Pete’s college basketball career didn’t begin with a host of recruitment letters or scholarship offers, it began with a brief conversation over postgame pizza. In just a few days, Pete went from washing jerseys to wearing one. Now, a team that became famous two decades ago for dancing in Cinderella’s slipper is now celebrating a different kind of rags to riches tale.
Gonzaga had four players finish the game with double figures, led by Johnathan Williams with 17 points (Perkins 16 pts, Melson 14 pts, Hachimura 10 pts).
Kaitlin Jamieson's 21 points and 14 rebounds led the George Fox Bruins past the Whitworth Pirates 86-78 on Saturday evening.
Robert Franks set a new Washington State single-game record after he made ten 3-pointers and helped the Cougars to a 78-53 win over Cal on Saturday.
Jessie Loera led the Zags with a career-high 15 points on six-of-eight shooting, and added a career-high nine assists to lead GU as well..
Jackson has been widely regarded as "the voice of college football" after spending 52 years as a broadcaster - 40 of those years at ABC Sports.
Chaves was named the 13th athletic director at Eastern Washington in August of 2007 and has since been a two-time recipient of the national Athletic Director of the Year.
Sanders led the Vandals in scoring yet again, finishing with 18 points. He was also tremendous on the glass, grabbing a game-high nine boards
The Flathead County Sheriff's Office has issued an alert for people living in the Somers/Lakeside area. Flathead County dispatchers reported around 8 p.m. on Monday that authorities are looking for a man with a gun. They're asking residents to stay inside, lock their doors. They're asking anyone who sees anything suspicious to report it. Stay tuned to ABC FOX Montana for the latest information on this developing story.
One of the worlds largest retailers is apologizing to a Montana State University professor following an incident involving his fishing license in 2016.
A Belgrade woman remains in critical condition nearly five days after surviving a gunshot wound to the head. But Ashley Van Hemert’s family is optimistic that her strong spirit and faith will carry her through to recovery.
POLSON, Mont- Montana authorities have arrested two U.S. Postal Service carriers on suspicion of trafficking methamphetamine on their mail routes. Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says 62-year-old Anthony Friscia and 47-year-old Mary Friscia were booked on charges of felony intent to distribute the drug.
BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) - Kitsap County authorities say another man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance and robbery of an 89-year-old Silverdale man. KIRO-TV reports 47-year-old Arnold Cruz was arrested Friday morning and booked into the Kitsap County Jail. His arrest is the eighth connected with the disappearance of Robert Archie Hood on Dec. 17.