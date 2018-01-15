Missoula rallies for MLK Day

Some of our youngest Montanans put on a rally Monday night to highlight Dr. King's legacy and give them a voice for positive change in the community.

While people gathered to honor Martin Luther King's legacy, rally also gave young people to address controversial topics happening right now.

Speakers at the event not only spoke about race relations and equality, but other hot-button issues like domestic violence and sexual assault.

One rally-goer said Dr. King's message is one that still holds true today.

“He was fighting for human equality...for justice. You know, he was one of the bravest man, we have ever had in U.S history. I think that we should do a little bit of what he did,” said Nereyda Calero, rally goer.

Speakers at the rally used personal experiences to point out that change is needed, but more importantly, give young people a voice in the community.

Shortly after the rally, people marched to St. Paul Lutheran Church in honor of Martin Luther King.