Armed man taken into custody in Flathead County

In September of 2014, Back collapsed while standing on the sidelines after halftime on the football field.
Larry the homeless guy, who real name is Larry Kiedrowsk was known as many things from Larry the cartman, and even just Larry. Members across Great Falls have shared their thoughts and memories surrounding Larry on social media, but Art Taft has gone even further and raised enough money through donations to get Larry a tile on the Veterans Memorial Wall. Just one more way to honor this retired service member. Art Taft said while it's great to see Larry's memory forever ...
Slick road conditions contribute to a crash Thursday, that killed one woman near Columbia Falls.
WASHINGTON (AP) - A senator present at a White House immigration meeting says President Donald Trump used vulgar language to describe African countries, saying he "said these hate filled things and he said them repeatedly."
The Flathead County Sheriff's Office has issued an alert for people living in the Somers/Lakeside area. Flathead County dispatchers reported around 8 p.m. on Monday that authorities are looking for a man with a gun. They're asking residents to stay inside, lock their doors. They're asking anyone who sees anything suspicious to report it. Stay tuned to ABC FOX Montana for the latest information on this developing story.
One of the worlds largest retailers is apologizing to a Montana State University professor following an incident involving his fishing license in 2016.
A Belgrade woman remains in critical condition nearly five days after surviving a gunshot wound to the head. But Ashley Van Hemert’s family is optimistic that her strong spirit and faith will carry her through to recovery.
POLSON, Mont- Montana authorities have arrested two U.S. Postal Service carriers on suspicion of trafficking methamphetamine on their mail routes. Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says 62-year-old Anthony Friscia and 47-year-old Mary Friscia were booked on charges of felony intent to distribute the drug.
BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) - Kitsap County authorities say another man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance and robbery of an 89-year-old Silverdale man. KIRO-TV reports 47-year-old Arnold Cruz was arrested Friday morning and booked into the Kitsap County Jail. His arrest is the eighth connected with the disappearance of Robert Archie Hood on Dec. 17.