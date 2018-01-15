Armed man taken into custody in Flathead County - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Armed man taken into custody in Flathead County

Posted: Updated:
LAKESIDE -

Authorities apprehended an armed man, who was the subject of an area-wide alert.
     

The warning was issued Monday, by the Flathead County Sheriff's Office, just before 7:30 p.m. It said law enforcement were searching for a possibly armed subject in the area of Cramer Creek Road in Lakeside.

The warning advised all residents in the Somers-Lakeside area to lock their doors and call 9-1-1 if any suspicious person was seen.

Authorities apprehended the man around 9 p.m. and took him into custody. The alert was cancelled at 9:11 p.m., and said there is no longer a threat to the community.
     

