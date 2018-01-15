Roxy Theater overwhelmed with MLK Day turnout

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office has issued an alert for people living in the Somers/Lakeside area. Flathead County dispatchers reported around 8 p.m. on Monday that authorities are looking for a man with a gun. They're asking residents to stay inside, lock their doors. They're asking anyone who sees anything suspicious to report it. Stay tuned to ABC FOX Montana for the latest information on this developing story.
A Belgrade woman remains in critical condition nearly five days after surviving a gunshot wound to the head. But Ashley Van Hemert’s family is optimistic that her strong spirit and faith will carry her through to recovery.
One of the worlds largest retailers is apologizing to a Montana State University professor following an incident involving his fishing license in 2016.
POLSON, Mont- Montana authorities have arrested two U.S. Postal Service carriers on suspicion of trafficking methamphetamine on their mail routes. Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says 62-year-old Anthony Friscia and 47-year-old Mary Friscia were booked on charges of felony intent to distribute the drug.
In September of 2014, Back collapsed while standing on the sidelines after halftime on the football field.
