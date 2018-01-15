Roxy Theater overwhelmed with MLK Day turnout - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Roxy Theater overwhelmed with MLK Day turnout

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA -

The Roxy Theater had an overwhelming turnout for its Martin Luther King Junior Day celebration.

The Roxy had a screening of Selma where organizers worked to share and cultivate MLK's mission with a younger generation. Organizers opened a second theater for the viewing of Selma because of the unexpected turnout. 

One of the youth groups at this event included participants in the Flagship program from C.S. Porter and Washington Middle Schools.

"I think it's important for them to not only idolize these really important leaders, but also to see the injustices they were fighting and to have a realistic sense of that and what the world looked like," said Linds Sanders, Youth Development Coordinator at Flagship.

Those who attended participated in two discussions this afternoon, one at intermission and another at the end of the movie.

These discussions really brought forth the issues highlighted in the movie to our present day life.

One member of the Missoula MLK Day Planning Committee, Jaton Simpson, said that it made his day to see the youth be a part of this.

"If we can have a role model introduced in a young person’s life and have that role model exemplify everything we want to have our country represent. You can't help but smile to know that," said Simpson.

Sanders said that she will be continuing the discussion with the children to answer any of their questions or curiosities.

Simpson said that opportunities like this are a great way to educate the future generations.

"The youth is our future and it really is the truth. And if we can provide those good role models early in the life the better we all are," said Simpson.

Sanders said that she is looking forward to learning from the youth and seeing what they have to say about past and present issues.

“I am excited to see it through middle schoolers’ eyes and they have such a new way of seeing a long told story."

There will be another viewing at the Roxy Monday night at 7 pm.

