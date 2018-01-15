Runner's Edge Frozen Feet Challenge - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

MISSOULA -

First time ever, Missoula's Runner's Edge will be challenging folks to run or walk at least one mile every day outside and it's called Frozen Feet Challenge.

Forrest Boughner with Runner's Edge said Missoula tends to be a pretty active community.

However, when winter comes folks feel the need to push away outside activities until summer.

Forrest said it's just silly to allow cold weather and snow to get in the way of being outside.

"We want to encourage and let people know they don't have to go inside. They don't have to lose their friends in the darkness,” said Boughner.

He understands some days it might not be the best time to have outdoor activities.

However, when there is a good day to be outside he suggests taking advantage of it.

"I have a group of friends, that I run with. We all strap on headlamps and tail lights. So we are very visible, but it is infinitely easier for me to get out the doors when I'm meeting friends,’ said Boughner.

When going outside to exercise it can be challenging to figure out what to wear in the winter weather. 

"We recommend dressing like it's 20 degrees warmer. Because you are going to warm-up,” said Boughner.

He adds be careful how you layer because it might be too much.

Within five minutes of moving around your going to get hot.

"You don't want to be out in a huge jacket that you have to take off and your option is either sweating or freezing. So you have multiple layers non-cotton layers their going whip moisture and will be able to regulate temperature a little bit better."

Otherwise, if participating in this challenge just remember to stay hydrated.

For more information on the Frozen Feet Challenge http://www.runnersedgemt.com/

