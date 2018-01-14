Post Offices will be closed for Martin Luther King Day

Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.
A Belgrade woman remains in critical condition nearly five days after surviving a gunshot wound to the head. But Ashley Van Hemert’s family is optimistic that her strong spirit and faith will carry her through to recovery.
POLSON, Mont- Montana authorities have arrested two U.S. Postal Service carriers on suspicion of trafficking methamphetamine on their mail routes. Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says 62-year-old Anthony Friscia and 47-year-old Mary Friscia were booked on charges of felony intent to distribute the drug.
Yellowstone’s summer workers will soon be asked to pay to use Wyoming roads.
Attorneys for Robert Back, the high school football player who received substantial, permanent brain injuries while playing in a Belt High School football game in 2014, are now working to prove an athletic trainer employed through Benefis Health System should be held accountable for Back’s injuries. On January 4th, Back’s attorneys filed a “Brief in Support of Motion for Determination of Law Regarding Licensed Health Care Professional.” According to court docu...
A 17-year-old male was found dead in a field near Highway 2 Thursday morning.
BOZEMAN- The man accused of shooting his wife last weekend in Belgrade made his first appearance in court on Friday. Joseph Paul DeWise, 47, is accused of shooting his wife, Lauren DeWise, on Jan. 7.
First time ever, Missoula's Runner's Edge will be challenging folks to run or walk at least one mile every day...
