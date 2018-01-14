Post Offices will be closed for Martin Luther King Day - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Post Offices will be closed for Martin Luther King Day


MONTANA -

On Monday, the U.S. Postal Service will observe the federal holiday marking the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr. His official birthday is Jan. 15. The holiday is commonly referred to as Martin Luther King Day. All Post Offices in Montana will be closed and there will be no mail delivery or retail service on this day.

However, customers are encouraged to still drop mail that is ready for delivery (stamped or metered) in blue street collection boxes, so they can be processed the next day.

Post Offices will reopen on Tuesday,with full mail delivery and retail service.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

