Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic still going strong after 41 years

According to a post on the Missoula Avalanche Facebook page, an avalanche warning is in effect for the West Central Montana backcountry and the current avalanche danger is HIGH.
A Belgrade woman remains in critical condition nearly five days after surviving a gunshot wound to the head. But Ashley Van Hemert’s family is optimistic that her strong spirit and faith will carry her through to recovery.
In September of 2014, Back collapsed while standing on the sidelines after halftime on the football field.
Brad Applegate, Registered Nurse and Infectious Disease Specialist at Missoula City County Health Department said that across the state this flu season more than 650 people have been diagnosed, more than 110 people have been hospitalized, and nine people have died from the flu.
Larry the homeless guy, who real name is Larry Kiedrowsk was known as many things from Larry the cartman, and even just Larry. Members across Great Falls have shared their thoughts and memories surrounding Larry on social media, but Art Taft has gone even further and raised enough money through donations to get Larry a tile on the Veterans Memorial Wall. Just one more way to honor this retired service member. Art Taft said while it's great to see Larry's memory forever ...
It was started over 40 years ago by legendary Hellgate and Big Sky wrestling coach Laney Bryant. And now in it’s 41st year, the Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic continues to bring the best teams from all across the Inland Northwest.
When your mascot nickname is the Wolfpack, you better play a hounding style of defense. And for the Glacier girls basketball team, they embrace that pack mentality. Their defensive effort so far this season have led them to four huge wins early on. They beat the Bozeman Hawks and the defending Class A champ Columbia Falls in the course of five days in December. Led by Kalli Gulick, Anna Schrade, and Ellie Stevens, this veteran team is ready to make it back to back state tou...
Matthew Amunrud is on a mission to lead his Manhattan Christian team back to the Class C title game, but when he's not suiting up for the Eagles, Matthew enjoys working with kids at his church, helping lead the Awana club and by following in his dad's footsteps and helping coach the church's mini league.
On a Tuesday afternoon at Whitefish middle school, Travis Catina is helping teach new wrestlers some moves.
A Belgrade woman remains in critical condition nearly five days after surviving a gunshot wound to the head. But Ashley Van Hemert’s family is optimistic that her strong spirit and faith will carry her through to recovery.
Yellowstone’s summer workers will soon be asked to pay to use Wyoming roads.
Attorneys for Robert Back, the high school football player who received substantial, permanent brain injuries while playing in a Belt High School football game in 2014, are now working to prove an athletic trainer employed through Benefis Health System should be held accountable for Back’s injuries. On January 4th, Back’s attorneys filed a “Brief in Support of Motion for Determination of Law Regarding Licensed Health Care Professional.” According to court docu...
Two Polson Post Office workers are charged with using their jobs to traffic methamphetamine into the area.
A 17-year-old male was found dead in a field near Highway 2 Thursday morning.
It was started over 40 years ago by legendary Hellgate and Big Sky wrestling coach Laney Bryant. And now in it’s 41st year, the Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic continues to bring the best teams from all across the Inland Northwest.
