Attorneys allege Benefis destroyed evidence in football brain in - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Attorneys allege Benefis destroyed evidence in football brain injury case

Posted: Updated:

Attorneys representing a Belt family allege that the defendant, Benefis Health System, purposefully destroyed evidence in the case. The lawsuit seeks damages in the case of Robert Back, a teenager who was cleared to play football despite a concussion, and suffered a serious injury that led to being paralyzed.

In September of 2014, Back collapsed while standing on the sidelines after halftime on the football field. He underwent an emergency craniotomy and was diagnosed with severe brain deficits that left him paralyzed. His stepmother, Shannon Back, now cares for him, and his only method of communication is with his eyes.

Athletic trainer Jessica Hansen had declared him fit to play. She is named in the suit as a responsible party for allegedly neglecting to properly examine him after he suffered a concussion.

In July of 2015, attorneys alerted Benefis Health System that they were planning to file suit, and they should begin preserving all evidence. The following March, the Back family did file suit, claiming that several parties were negligent in allowing Back to play after his brain injury.

When Benefis was informed of the lawsuit, they were expected to keep and file all correspondence relating to the case. But now, the plaintiff's attorneys allege that Benefis deleted important emails.

In an email from September 11, 2014, athletic trainer Jessica Hansen told Belt football coach Jeff Graham that Back wasok to play concussion wise.” Despite the email coming from Hansen, a Benefis employee, Benefis never turned the email in as evidence. It wasn't until Shannon Back produced the email last year, with help from Coach Graham, that the email came to light.

Benefis attorneys defended the omission by saying they only conducted a search limited to emails containing  Robert Back. Thats how the email slipped through the cracks. In turn, attorneys for Benefis are questioning the Back family, saying if they knew about the email all along, why didn't they bring it forward to submit as evidence?

Back's attorneys also claim there could be a number of unknown emails, texts, and messages regarding the events leading up to Back's injury.

In December 2017, Back's attorneys requested sanctions against Benefis relating to the “spoliation of evidence.  Judge John Kutzman has yet to make a decision on those sanctions. Trial is scheduled for March 5.

Related: Plaintiffs claim trainer should be held accountable in football brain injury case

  • StatewideMore>>

  • Avalanche danger HIGH in West Central Montana backcountry

    Avalanche danger HIGH in West Central Montana backcountry

    Friday, January 12 2018 10:00 AM EST2018-01-12 15:00:09 GMT

    According to a post on the Missoula Avalanche Facebook page, an avalanche warning is in effect for the West Central Montana backcountry and the current avalanche danger is HIGH.

    According to a post on the Missoula Avalanche Facebook page, an avalanche warning is in effect for the West Central Montana backcountry and the current avalanche danger is HIGH.

  • 'Petite gal with a big spirit': Fundraiser setup for Belgrade shooting victim

    'Petite gal with a big spirit': Fundraiser setup for Belgrade shooting victim

    Saturday, January 13 2018 12:15 AM EST2018-01-13 05:15:50 GMT

    A Belgrade woman remains in critical condition nearly five days after surviving a gunshot wound to the head. But Ashley Van Hemert’s family is optimistic that her strong spirit and faith will carry her through to recovery. 

    A Belgrade woman remains in critical condition nearly five days after surviving a gunshot wound to the head. But Ashley Van Hemert’s family is optimistic that her strong spirit and faith will carry her through to recovery. 

  • Attorneys allege Benefis destroyed evidence in football brain injury case

    Attorneys allege Benefis destroyed evidence in football brain injury case

    Friday, January 12 2018 6:51 PM EST2018-01-12 23:51:49 GMT
    Friday, January 12 2018 7:05 PM EST2018-01-13 00:05:53 GMT

    In September of 2014, Back collapsed while standing on the sidelines after halftime on the football field.

    In September of 2014, Back collapsed while standing on the sidelines after halftime on the football field.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 'Petite gal with a big spirit': Fundraiser setup for Belgrade shooting victim

    'Petite gal with a big spirit': Fundraiser setup for Belgrade shooting victim

    Saturday, January 13 2018 12:15 AM EST2018-01-13 05:15:50 GMT

    A Belgrade woman remains in critical condition nearly five days after surviving a gunshot wound to the head. But Ashley Van Hemert’s family is optimistic that her strong spirit and faith will carry her through to recovery. 

    A Belgrade woman remains in critical condition nearly five days after surviving a gunshot wound to the head. But Ashley Van Hemert’s family is optimistic that her strong spirit and faith will carry her through to recovery. 

  • Yellowstone's summer workers will soon have to buy temporary permits for their cars

    Yellowstone's summer workers will soon have to buy temporary permits for their cars

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 7:28 PM EST2018-01-11 00:28:32 GMT
    Wednesday, January 10 2018 8:13 PM EST2018-01-11 01:13:42 GMT

    Yellowstone’s summer workers will soon be asked to pay to use Wyoming roads.

    Yellowstone’s summer workers will soon be asked to pay to use Wyoming roads.

  • Plaintiffs sue athletic trainer in football brain injury case

    Plaintiffs sue athletic trainer in football brain injury case

    Tuesday, January 9 2018 6:57 PM EST2018-01-09 23:57:12 GMT
    Tuesday, January 9 2018 7:09 PM EST2018-01-10 00:09:52 GMT

    Attorneys for Robert Back, the high school football player who received substantial, permanent brain injuries while playing in a Belt High School football game in 2014, are now working to prove an athletic trainer employed through Benefis Health System should be held accountable for Back’s injuries. On January 4th, Back’s attorneys filed a “Brief in Support of Motion for Determination of Law Regarding Licensed Health Care Professional.” According to court docu...

    Attorneys for Robert Back, the high school football player who received substantial, permanent brain injuries while playing in a Belt High School football game in 2014, are now working to prove an athletic trainer employed through Benefis Health System should be held accountable for Back’s injuries. On January 4th, Back’s attorneys filed a “Brief in Support of Motion for Determination of Law Regarding Licensed Health Care Professional.” According to court docu...

  • Lake County postal workers arrested in meth plot

    Lake County postal workers arrested in meth plot

    Friday, January 12 2018 4:33 PM EST2018-01-12 21:33:33 GMT

    Two Polson Post Office workers are charged with using their jobs to traffic methamphetamine into the area. 

    Two Polson Post Office workers are charged with using their jobs to traffic methamphetamine into the area. 

  • 'I Think Clay Lost Control' Juror #3 Speaks Out About The Clay Starbuck Trial

    'I Think Clay Lost Control' Juror #3 Speaks Out About The Clay Starbuck Trial

    KHQ's Dylan Wohlenhaus spoke exclusively to juror #3 in the Clay Starbuck trial on Friday afternoon. The female juror was one of the 7 women & 5 men of the jury. She asked not to be identified.
    KHQ's Dylan Wohlenhaus spoke exclusively to juror #3 in the Clay Starbuck trial on Friday afternoon. The female juror was one of the 7 women & 5 men of the jury. She asked not to be identified.

  • 17-year-old dies of hypothermia in Blaine County

    17-year-old dies of hypothermia in Blaine County

    Friday, January 12 2018 7:46 PM EST2018-01-13 00:46:34 GMT
    Friday, January 12 2018 9:10 PM EST2018-01-13 02:10:57 GMT

    A 17-year-old male was found dead in a field near Highway 2 Thursday morning.

    A 17-year-old male was found dead in a field near Highway 2 Thursday morning.

  • Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic still going strong after 41 years

    Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic still going strong after 41 years

    Friday, January 12 2018 11:59 PM EST2018-01-13 04:59:57 GMT

    It was started over 40 years ago by legendary Hellgate and Big Sky wrestling coach Laney Bryant. And now in it’s 41st year, the Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic continues to bring the best teams from all across the Inland Northwest. 

    It was started over 40 years ago by legendary Hellgate and Big Sky wrestling coach Laney Bryant. And now in it’s 41st year, the Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic continues to bring the best teams from all across the Inland Northwest. 

  • Husband arrested in Belgrade shooting death

    Husband arrested in Belgrade shooting death

    Thursday, January 11 2018 7:27 PM EST2018-01-12 00:27:49 GMT
    BELGRADE- A Bozeman man is jailed on the charge that he killed his wife in a shooting on Sunday.  The Belgrade Police Department says they arrested Joseph Paul DeWise, 47, on Jan. 11 during a traffic stop. He's accused of shooting his wife, Lauren DeWise, on the morning of Jan. 7 at the residence she shared with a roommate in Belgrade. When police responded to a 911 report of a shooting, they found Lauren dead. Her roommate, Ashley Van Hemert, was found alive...
    BELGRADE- A Bozeman man is jailed on the charge that he killed his wife in a shooting on Sunday.  The Belgrade Police Department says they arrested Joseph Paul DeWise, 47, on Jan. 11 during a traffic stop. He's accused of shooting his wife, Lauren DeWise, on the morning of Jan. 7 at the residence she shared with a roommate in Belgrade. When police responded to a 911 report of a shooting, they found Lauren dead. Her roommate, Ashley Van Hemert, was found alive...
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.