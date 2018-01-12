Keeping Larry the Homeless Guy's legacy alive

This week, Great Falls locals are commemorating the unusual life of Larry Kiedrowski. The longtime Great Falls fixture died at age 71 this past week after an unusual life spent being cared for by community members and local police officers. Larry was also known around town as Larry the Cart Man and Larry the Homeless Guy.

Members across Great Falls have shared their thoughts and memories surrounding Larry on social media, but Art Taft has gone even further and raised enough money through donations to get Larry a tile on the Veterans Memorial Wall. Just one more way to honor this retired service member.

Taft said while it's great to see Larry's memory forever engraved in Great Falls, he hopes this brings new light to a much larger issue the city is facing. Many people go to places like Grace Home and the Rescue Mission for a hot meal and necessities. But for organizations to continue to provide those services, they depend on your donations year-round.

Jim Kizer, executive director of the Rescue Mission said they also welcome volunteers. "The most precious resource anybody can offer is their time," Kizer said.

Places like Grace Home and the Rescue Mission have made it their duty to serve those who need a little extra help.

Kizer said, "We want to show them that we care about them and that they are important and that we love them and we are going to give them the things that they need."

Those things could be food, clothing or monetary donations. He said this is the time of year when they serve the most people but yet see the least amount of donations.

From January to March, Kizer said, are usually a dry spell when it comes to donations.

Art Taft said he understands that sometimes people don't always have money to give but it doesn't always take money to bring happiness.

Taft said, "give them a wave, a smile and acknowledge that they are human like you and if you have any spare funds certainly contribute them to an organization that you believe in."

Taft said it's up to us to keep Larry's legacy alive and help more people like him.

