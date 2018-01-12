Copy-Bud Light Lime Light

Friday January 12
Renegades 9 p.m. Beacon Ice House, 1349 13th Ave. S.W.
DJ Foley Karaoke/deejay 9 p.m. Club Cigar, 208 Central Ave.
Big Buck Karaoke 9 p.m. Cowboys Bar, 311 3rd St. N.W.
Eklegein Jam Band 9 p.m. Do Bar , 1800 3rd St. N.W.
King James Karaoke 9 p.m. Flamingo Lounge, 3028 10th Ave. S.
Live Music 7 p.m. Halftime Sports Bar, 1101 N.W. Bypass
Up In the Air 9:30 p.m. Loading Zone, 2412 10th Ave. S.
Havok Entertainment Karaoke 9 p.m. Lobby Bar, 518 Central Ave.
Pat Spoonheim Piano bar 9 p.m. Sip-N-Dip, 17 7th St. S.
Big Buck Karaoke Karaoke 7:30 p.m. Tuffy’s, Sun Prairie
Tipsy Irishman Karaoke 8 p.m. VFW Club Post 1087, 4123 10th Ave. S.
Saturday January 13
Renegades 9 p.m. Beacon Ice House, 1349 13th Ave. S.W.
DJ Foley 10 p.m.a Club Cigar, 208 Central Ave.
Big Buck Karaoke 9 p.m. Cowboys Bar, 311 3rd St. N.W.
King James Karaoke 9 p.m. Flamingo Lounge, 3028 10th Ave.
Allegedly Red 9 p.m. Do Bar , 1800 3rd St. N.W.
Karaoke 9 p.m. Lobby Bar, 518 Central Ave.
Big Buck Karaoke Karaoke 9 p.m. North 40 Bar & Casino, 4300 N. Star Blvd.
Big Buck Karaoke Karaoke 9 p.m. Other Place, 1200 9th St. S.
Pat Spoonheim Piano bar 9 p.m. Sip-N-Dip, 17 7th St. S.
News
Community
Features
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.