Lake County postal workers arrested in meth plot

Two Polson Post Office workers are charged with using their jobs to traffic methamphetamine into the area.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Anthony Friscia, 62 and Mary Friscia, 47, worked for the U.S. Postal Service route drivers in Polson. A Lake County deputy was tipped off that the Friscias may have been trafficking drugs in from out of state. Authorities identified a suspicious package that wasn't delivered to the address marked on the label. When police searched the Friscia's home on a warrant, they found the suspicious package, along with ½ pound of methamphetamine, $1000 in cash and 10 firearms.

The Friscias are charged with felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. They've been booked and released from the Lake County jail.

The US Postal Inspector and US Marshal's Office helped with the investigation.

Photos of seized evidence courtesy of the Lake County Sheriff's Office.