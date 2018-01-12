Sen. Durbin says Trump said 'hate-filled things'

According to a post on the Missoula Avalanche Facebook page, an avalanche warning is in effect for the West Central Montana backcountry and the current avalanche danger is HIGH.
In September of 2014, Back collapsed while standing on the sidelines after halftime on the football field.
Brad Applegate, Registered Nurse and Infectious Disease Specialist at Missoula City County Health Department said that across the state this flu season more than 650 people have been diagnosed, more than 110 people have been hospitalized, and nine people have died from the flu.
Larry the homeless guy, who real name is Larry Kiedrowsk was known as many things from Larry the cartman, and even just Larry. Members across Great Falls have shared their thoughts and memories surrounding Larry on social media, but Art Taft has gone even further and raised enough money through donations to get Larry a tile on the Veterans Memorial Wall. Just one more way to honor this retired service member. Art Taft said while it's great to see Larry's memory forever ...
Yellowstone’s summer workers will soon be asked to pay to use Wyoming roads.
Slick road conditions contribute to a crash Thursday, that killed one woman near Columbia Falls.
Attorneys for Robert Back, the high school football player who received substantial, permanent brain injuries while playing in a Belt High School football game in 2014, are now working to prove an athletic trainer employed through Benefis Health System should be held accountable for Back’s injuries. On January 4th, Back’s attorneys filed a “Brief in Support of Motion for Determination of Law Regarding Licensed Health Care Professional.” According to court docu...
Two Polson Post Office workers are charged with using their jobs to traffic methamphetamine into the area.
BOZEMAN- The man accused of shooting his wife last weekend in Belgrade made his first appearance in court on Friday. Joseph Paul DeWise, 47, is accused of shooting his wife, Lauren DeWise, on Jan. 7.
Incest and sexual assault are the charges one man is facing after he was allegedly found fondling two children.
