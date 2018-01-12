Avalanche danger HIGH in West Central Montana backcountry

According to a post on the Missoula Avalanche Facebook page, an avalanche warning is in effect for the West Central Montana backcountry and the current avalanche danger is HIGH.

Missoula Avalanche says the conditions are very dangerous, large human-triggered avalanches are very likely and travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended.

The avalanche warning is valid until 6:00 a.m. Saturday and will either be extended or terminated at the time depending on conditions.

Missoula Avalanche says this danger rating does not apply to operating ski areas and is the sole responsibility of the U.S. Forest Service.

The full report from Missoula Avalanche is below and online here.