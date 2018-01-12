Road conditions in Western Montana - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Road conditions in Western Montana

The Montana Department of Transportation said Missoula overall has slushy roads.
However, Thursday snowfall will throughout the night folks driving should take it easy and reduce speeds.
As other road conditions in Western Montana.
Superior seems to have ice and snow.
Heading towards Butte mostly dry.
Passing Butte, traveling towards Bozeman we are seeing scattered snow and ice.
Again, Montana Highway Patrol has been saying all winter long to drive with caution.
As for accidents on the roads nearly 100 accidents so far in Western Montana.
for more information on road conditions go to http://roadreport.mdt.mt.gov/travinfomobile/

  • Yellowstone's summer workers will soon have to buy temporary permits for their cars

    Yellowstone’s summer workers will soon be asked to pay to use Wyoming roads.

  • Husband arrested in Belgrade shooting death

    BELGRADE- A Bozeman man is jailed on the charge that he killed his wife in a shooting on Sunday.  The Belgrade Police Department says they arrested Joseph Paul DeWise, 47, on Jan. 11 during a traffic stop. He's accused of shooting his wife, Lauren DeWise, on the morning of Jan. 7 at the residence she shared with a roommate in Belgrade. When police responded to a 911 report of a shooting, they found Lauren dead. Her roommate, Ashley Van Hemert, was found alive...
  • One woman dead in crash near Columbia Falls

    Slick road conditions contribute to a crash Thursday, that killed one woman near Columbia Falls. 

  • Plaintiffs sue athletic trainer in football brain injury case

    Attorneys for Robert Back, the high school football player who received substantial, permanent brain injuries while playing in a Belt High School football game in 2014, are now working to prove an athletic trainer employed through Benefis Health System should be held accountable for Back’s injuries. On January 4th, Back’s attorneys filed a “Brief in Support of Motion for Determination of Law Regarding Licensed Health Care Professional.” According to court docu...

  • Incest charges filed against man in Great Falls

    Incest and sexual assault are the charges one man is facing after he was allegedly found fondling two children. 

  • PHOTOS: Crime Stoppers offering rewards for information on fugitives

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest is offering cash rewards for information that leads to the arrests of some new fugitives.
  • Cambria Film Festival Releases Full Schedule

    New and Classic Romance Comedies Highlight Valentines Day Weekend Showings
