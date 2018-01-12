Road conditions in Western Montana

BELGRADE- A Bozeman man is jailed on the charge that he killed his wife in a shooting on Sunday. The Belgrade Police Department says they arrested Joseph Paul DeWise, 47, on Jan. 11 during a traffic stop. He's accused of shooting his wife, Lauren DeWise, on the morning of Jan. 7 at the residence she shared with a roommate in Belgrade. When police responded to a 911 report of a shooting, they found Lauren dead. Her roommate, Ashley Van Hemert, was found alive...

