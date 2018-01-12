Senator Jon Tester highlights goals for 2018, ahead of re-election bid

The Montana Department of Transportation said Missoula overall has slushy roads.
Slick road conditions contribute to a crash Thursday, that killed one woman near Columbia Falls.
A lot of work still needs to be done, according to U.S. Senator Jon Tester. After getting nine bills passed into law in 2017, Montana's senior senator is now putting 2018 on the fast track.
Seeley Lake is getting slammed with snow again, but local businesses are benefiting from this snowy weather and are making up for business lost due to the record-breaking 2017 fire season.
When your mascot nickname is the Wolfpack, you better play a hounding style of defense. And for the Glacier girls basketball team, they embrace that pack mentality. Their defensive effort so far this season have led them to four huge wins early on. They beat the Bozeman Hawks and the defending Class A champ Columbia Falls in the course of five days in December. Led by Kalli Gulick, Anna Schrade, and Ellie Stevens, this veteran team is ready to make it back to back state tou...
Yellowstone’s summer workers will soon be asked to pay to use Wyoming roads.
Slick road conditions contribute to a crash Thursday, that killed one woman near Columbia Falls.
Attorneys for Robert Back, the high school football player who received substantial, permanent brain injuries while playing in a Belt High School football game in 2014, are now working to prove an athletic trainer employed through Benefis Health System should be held accountable for Back’s injuries. On January 4th, Back’s attorneys filed a “Brief in Support of Motion for Determination of Law Regarding Licensed Health Care Professional.” According to court docu...
Incest and sexual assault are the charges one man is facing after he was allegedly found fondling two children.
