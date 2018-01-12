Senator Jon Tester highlights goals for 2018, ahead of re-election bid

A lot of work still needs to be done, according to U.S. Senator Jon Tester.

After getting nine bills passed into law in 2017, Montana's senior senator is now putting 2018 on the fast track.

This week, Tester helped send a bipartisan bill to President Donald Trump's desk.

Recognize, Assist, Include, Support, and Engage (RAISE) Family Caregivers Act requires the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to prioritize family caregivers by convening a National Caregiving Advisory Council.

The council will be responsible for developing a National Family Caregiving Strategy that identifies legislative and administrative policies to better support family caregivers.

ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall had the chance to speak with Senator Tester on Thursday about his goals for the new year, and the list is long.

Along with passing a Farm Bill by September, some of his biggest priorities include preserving medicaid and social security and improving veterans health care and services.

Click the videos above for more on their conversation.

The two-term U.S. Senator from Big Sandy is seeking re-election this year.