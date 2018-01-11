Seeley Lake businesses benefit from heavy snowfall

Seeley Lake is getting slammed with snow again, but local businesses are benefiting from this snowy weather and are making up for business lost due to the record-breaking 2017 fire season.

Some business owners in Seeley Lake said that while they say summer tends to be their busiest time for business, this winter snowfall is actually helping them.

Local business owners are excited that this weather is bringing in people to participate in the outdoor recreational activities like snowmobiling that Seeley Lake has to offer.

"Is the snow helping you this season?” asked Kaitlin Miller.

“You bet. We had a good storm where we got approximately 40 inches and so that brought a lot of people to town. Snowmobilers, skiers, snow-shoers, you know the outdoor recreation people," said Moose Jergesen.

And Jergesen said that it’s not just recreational businesses that are benefiting from the snowfall.

"It helps all the businesses because then they stay and have dinner and coffee," said Jergesen.

One of those businesses is Lindey's Steakhouse.

"The snowmobiling is going to be great. The weather is going to change for us. We are going to have lots of snow and I think things are going to start taking off. Right now it is a challenge to get here due to the road conditions but they're coming and it can only get better. Like I said it is a kick off for winter to start and it’s here," said Mike Lindemer, owner of Lindey’s Steakhouse.

And this snow that's falling is making Seeley Lake the winter wonderland that it is and they are expecting about two more feet in the next few days.