Seeley Lake businesses benefit from heavy snowfall

Yellowstone’s summer workers will soon be asked to pay to use Wyoming roads.
Attorneys for Robert Back, the high school football player who received substantial, permanent brain injuries while playing in a Belt High School football game in 2014, are now working to prove an athletic trainer employed through Benefis Health System should be held accountable for Back’s injuries. On January 4th, Back’s attorneys filed a “Brief in Support of Motion for Determination of Law Regarding Licensed Health Care Professional.” According to court docu...
Incest and sexual assault are the charges one man is facing after he was allegedly found fondling two children.
Tyler Nathaniel Crawford has been charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs after police reportedly found him "slumped over" in a vehicle.
Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.
KALISPELL- The former undersheriff of Flathead County and cofounder of Two Bear Air announced plans to run for Flathead County Sheriff. On Jan. 11, Jordan White issued a release announcing his candidacy. White grew up in Bigfork. His resume includes work as a Montana Highway Patrol and as a Flathead County sheriff's deputy, where his duties included working as a rescue diver, field training officer, SWAT member, search and rescue coordinator and deputy coroner. Sheriff Chuck Curry ap...
