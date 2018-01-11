Federal agency denies Montana's bid for more disaster aid

Seeley Lake is getting slammed with snow again, but local businesses are benefiting from this snowy weather and are making up for business lost due to the record-breaking 2017 fire season.

When your mascot nickname is the Wolfpack, you better play a hounding style of defense. And for the Glacier girls basketball team, they embrace that pack mentality. Their defensive effort so far this season have led them to four huge wins early on. They beat the Bozeman Hawks and the defending Class A champ Columbia Falls in the course of five days in December. Led by Kalli Gulick, Anna Schrade, and Ellie Stevens, this veteran team is ready to make it back to back state tou...

Democrats promised to tackle issues like sexual harassment and increasing minimum wage. Republicans vowed to cut taxes and boost the economy, but the diversity of these voices in each group was noticeable. Of th...

BELGRADE- A Bozeman man is jailed on the charge that he killed his wife in a shooting on Sunday. The Belgrade Police Department says they arrested Joseph Paul DeWise, 47, on Jan. 11 during a traffic stop. He's accused of shooting his wife, Lauren DeWise, on the morning of Jan. 7 at the residence she shared with a roommate in Belgrade. When police responded to a 911 report of a shooting, they found Lauren dead. Her roommate, Ashley Van Hemert, was found alive...