Federal agency denies Montana's bid for more disaster aid

Seeley Lake is getting slammed with snow again, but local businesses are benefiting from this snowy weather and are making up for business lost due to the record-breaking 2017 fire season.
Seeley Lake is getting slammed with snow again, but local businesses are benefiting from this snowy weather and are making up for business lost due to the record-breaking 2017 fire season.
When your mascot nickname is the Wolfpack, you better play a hounding style of defense. And for the Glacier girls basketball team, they embrace that pack mentality. Their defensive effort so far this season have led them to four huge wins early on. They beat the Bozeman Hawks and the defending Class A champ Columbia Falls in the course of five days in December. Led by Kalli Gulick, Anna Schrade, and Ellie Stevens, this veteran team is ready to make it back to back state tou...
When your mascot nickname is the Wolfpack, you better play a hounding style of defense. And for the Glacier girls basketball team, they embrace that pack mentality. Their defensive effort so far this season have led them to four huge wins early on. They beat the Bozeman Hawks and the defending Class A champ Columbia Falls in the course of five days in December. Led by Kalli Gulick, Anna Schrade, and Ellie Stevens, this veteran team is ready to make it back to back state tou...
Democrats promised to tackle issues like sexual harassment and increasing minimum wage. Republicans vowed to cut taxes and boost the economy, but the diversity of these voices in each group was noticeable. Of th...
Democrats promised to tackle issues like sexual harassment and increasing minimum wage. Republicans vowed to cut taxes and boost the economy, but the diversity of these voices in each group was noticeable. Of th...
KALISPELL- The former undersheriff of Flathead County and cofounder of Two Bear Air announced plans to run for Flathead County Sheriff. On Jan. 11, Jordan White issued a release announcing his candidacy. White grew up in Bigfork. His resume includes work as a Montana Highway Patrol and as a Flathead County sheriff's deputy, where his duties included working as a rescue diver, field training officer, SWAT member, search and rescue coordinator and deputy coroner. Sheriff Chuck Curry ap...
KALISPELL- The former undersheriff of Flathead County and cofounder of Two Bear Air announced plans to run for Flathead County Sheriff. On Jan. 11, Jordan White issued a release announcing his candidacy. White grew up in Bigfork. His resume includes work as a Montana Highway Patrol and as a Flathead County sheriff's deputy, where his duties included working as a rescue diver, field training officer, SWAT member, search and rescue coordinator and deputy coroner. Sheriff Chuck Curry ap...
Yellowstone’s summer workers will soon be asked to pay to use Wyoming roads.
Yellowstone’s summer workers will soon be asked to pay to use Wyoming roads.
Attorneys for Robert Back, the high school football player who received substantial, permanent brain injuries while playing in a Belt High School football game in 2014, are now working to prove an athletic trainer employed through Benefis Health System should be held accountable for Back’s injuries. On January 4th, Back’s attorneys filed a “Brief in Support of Motion for Determination of Law Regarding Licensed Health Care Professional.” According to court docu...
Attorneys for Robert Back, the high school football player who received substantial, permanent brain injuries while playing in a Belt High School football game in 2014, are now working to prove an athletic trainer employed through Benefis Health System should be held accountable for Back’s injuries. On January 4th, Back’s attorneys filed a “Brief in Support of Motion for Determination of Law Regarding Licensed Health Care Professional.” According to court docu...
Incest and sexual assault are the charges one man is facing after he was allegedly found fondling two children.
Incest and sexual assault are the charges one man is facing after he was allegedly found fondling two children.
Tyler Nathaniel Crawford has been charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs after police reportedly found him "slumped over" in a vehicle.
Tyler Nathaniel Crawford has been charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs after police reportedly found him "slumped over" in a vehicle.
Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.
Click here for a list of school closures and delays.
KALISPELL- The former undersheriff of Flathead County and cofounder of Two Bear Air announced plans to run for Flathead County Sheriff. On Jan. 11, Jordan White issued a release announcing his candidacy. White grew up in Bigfork. His resume includes work as a Montana Highway Patrol and as a Flathead County sheriff's deputy, where his duties included working as a rescue diver, field training officer, SWAT member, search and rescue coordinator and deputy coroner. Sheriff Chuck Curry ap...
KALISPELL- The former undersheriff of Flathead County and cofounder of Two Bear Air announced plans to run for Flathead County Sheriff. On Jan. 11, Jordan White issued a release announcing his candidacy. White grew up in Bigfork. His resume includes work as a Montana Highway Patrol and as a Flathead County sheriff's deputy, where his duties included working as a rescue diver, field training officer, SWAT member, search and rescue coordinator and deputy coroner. Sheriff Chuck Curry ap...